Diaz falls short of podium in Asian Games

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 2, 2023 | 4:42pm
Hidilyn Diaz during the weightlifting competition in the 19th Asian Games.
PSC / POC pool photo

MANILA, Philippines – Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz barely missed the podium in the women’s 59 kilogram division of the weightlifting competition in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China Monday.

Diaz lifted 97 kilograms in snatch and 126 kilograms in clean and jerk.

She was not able to hoist 100 kilograms in snatch and 131 kilograms in her final attempt in clean and jerk.

Diaz ended fourth in the competition with 223 kilograms.

The Filipina went up a weight class in weightlifting this year.

North Korea’s Kim Ilgyong took home the gold medal as she set the world record in clean and jerk.

Kim registered 111 kilograms in snatch and 135 in clean and jerk for a world record total of 246 kilograms.

Shifang Luo of China took home the silver medal, finishing with 101 kilograms in snatch and 126 kilograms in clean and jerk, for a total of 240 kilograms.

ASIAN GAMES

ASIAN GAMES 2023

HIDILYN DIAZ

WEIGHTLIFTING
