^

Sports

UP cagebelles blow out Lady Falcons

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 1, 2023 | 1:55pm
UP cagebelles blow out Lady Falcons
Justine Domingo pulled off an all-around performance with 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals for UP.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The UP Fighting Maroons put the league on notice in the UAAP Season 86 women’s basketball tournament as they opened their campaign with a 31-point rout of Adamson, 92-61, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

The Maroons, who fell just short of a spot in the Final Four last year, quickly seized control with a good start that saw them ahead, 31-17, at the end of the opening quarter.

Skipper Justine Domingo paced the Maroons’ efforts with 17 markers, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.

But it was no one-woman show for the Diliman-based team as four others breached double-digit scoring, with Marielle Vingno and Christie Bariquit chipping in 13 markers each to lead the starters.

In the high-scoring affair, defense also played a key role as the Maroons forced 26 turnovers, which they turned into 23 points.

After previously losing their opener in UAAP Season 85, UP head coach Paul Ramos was grateful for the optimistic start.

“Positive result is always a good result for us. I think that this kind of a performance in a first game, sets a good tone because it validates what we’re trying to do which is to make them more calm during games. I think the maturity is getting there,” he said.

Victoria Adeshina paced Adamson in the lopsided loss with 14 points, 19 boards, one assist and a steal.

UP will seek a 2-0 start when it faces UE on Wednesday, while Adamson hopes to bounce back against UST. The women’s games on Wednesday, October 4, will happen at the Adamson Gym.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

UAAP

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

RHJ, Jordan 5 snap Gilas’ streak

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Just like in their recent PBA titular duel, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was a cold-blooded killer against coach Tim Cone and Justin Brownlee.
Sports
fbtw

TNT, Bolts ready for EASL

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
It’s all systems go as EASL’s first home-and-away season reels off on Oct. 11 with PBA Governors Cup champion TNT taking on the Chiba Jets at the Funabashi Arena, less than an hour’s drive from...
Sports
fbtw

Tall order for Philippines batters

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
No less than World No. 1 Japan will be the Philippines’ first opponent in its comeback to men’s baseball at the Asian Games after a 17-year sit-out but Philippine Amateur Baseball Association secretary-general...
Sports
fbtw

Bolts reel to another loss

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Morocco’s Faith Union Sport sent Meralco to the brink of a total shutout in the Doha International Basketball Championship with a 75-56 beating in Friday night’s classification game.
Sports
fbtw

JPGT national finals tee off Tuesday

14 hours ago
Levonne Talion and Patrick Tambalque hope to ride the momentum of their respective flourishing elims campaign and push forward in pursuit of the coveted championship in the national finals of the ICTSI Junior PGT...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Arevalo cracks solid 65, nears Epson Tour breakthrough

Arevalo cracks solid 65, nears Epson Tour breakthrough

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Abby Arevalo exploded with a blistering 65 so solid it thrust her into the lead of the Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic and earned...
Sports
fbtw
Momowei precious for UE Warriors

Momowei precious for UE Warriors

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The late addition of Nigerian big man Precious Momowei for the UE Red Warriors was an "answered prayer," head coach Jack Santiago...
Sports
fbtw
Ryu fires another 64 to lead LPGA NW Arkansas Championship

Ryu fires another 64 to lead LPGA NW Arkansas Championship

4 hours ago
South Korean rookie Ryu Hae-ran fired a second straight bogey-free seven-under par 64 to grab a two-stroke lead after Saturday's...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;Inexcusable&rsquo;: Baldwin rues Ateneo&rsquo;s lack of &lsquo;fight&rsquo; vs NU

‘Inexcusable’: Baldwin rues Ateneo’s lack of ‘fight’ vs NU

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
One big blank?
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with