Gilas women improve to No. 37 in world rankings

MANILA, Philippines – The Gilas Pilipinas women’s team jumped five spots in the FIBA World Rankings.

According to the FIBA World Rankings, which was updated August 21st but was made public on Wednesday, the Philippines is now rated 37th.

The team has 203.3 points, FIBA said.

The ranking came following Gilas women’s sixth-place finish in the 2023 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup.

In the tournament, they won against Chinese Taipei their first-ever victory in the group phase.

The Philippine team is also ranked seventh among the Asian countries, behind World No. 2 China, No. 3 Australia, No. 9 Japan, No. 13 Korea, No. 23 New Zealand and No. 33 Chinese Taipei.

The higher ranking came a few weeks before the start of the Asian Games.

Gilas women will be facing Kazakhstan on September 27, Hong Kong on September 29 and Japan on October 1.

Still the top women’s national team in the world is the USA, which has 834.6 points.

Aside from the USA, China and Australia, Spain and Canada complete the world’s top five women’s basketball teams.