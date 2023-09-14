^

Sports

Gilas women improve to No. 37 in world rankings

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 14, 2023 | 10:51am
Gilas women improve to No. 37 in world rankings
Gilas Women's Basketball Team
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – The Gilas Pilipinas women’s team jumped five spots in the FIBA World Rankings.

According to the FIBA World Rankings, which was updated August 21st but was made public on Wednesday, the Philippines is now rated 37th.

The team has 203.3 points, FIBA said.

The ranking came following Gilas women’s sixth-place finish in the 2023 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup.

In the tournament, they won against Chinese Taipei their first-ever victory in the group phase.

The Philippine team is also ranked seventh among the Asian countries, behind World No. 2 China, No. 3 Australia, No. 9 Japan, No. 13 Korea, No. 23 New Zealand and No. 33 Chinese Taipei.

The higher ranking came a few weeks before the start of the Asian Games.

Gilas women will be facing Kazakhstan on September 27, Hong Kong on September 29 and Japan on October 1.

Still the top women’s national team in the world is the USA, which has 834.6 points.

Aside from the USA, China and Australia, Spain and Canada complete the world’s top five women’s basketball teams.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

FIBA

GILAS PILIPINAS WOMEN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Out of our control': Cone laments missing CJ Perez for Gilas in Asian Games

'Out of our control': Cone laments missing CJ Perez for Gilas in Asian Games

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone said CJ Perez will be unable to join the national team to China for the Asian Games after...
Sports
fbtw
Chinese athletes must 'improve political awareness' at Asian Games

Chinese athletes must 'improve political awareness' at Asian Games

17 hours ago
Chinese athletes must "improve their political awareness" and "be good hosts" when the Asian Games start next week in Hangzhou,...
Sports
fbtw
More fundamentals, no shortcuts in Gilas training for Asiad, says Cone

More fundamentals, no shortcuts in Gilas training for Asiad, says Cone

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Despite a less-than-ideal preparation time for the Asian Games, Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone said they will not take...
Sports
fbtw

Gilas men, women share court

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Members of the Gilas Pilipinas women’s team beam with excitement to share the court with their men’s counterparts as they both gear up for the Asian Games on Sept. 23 to Oct. 8 in Hangzhou, China.
Sports
fbtw
Qatar takes over FIBA World Cup hosting chores from Philippines

Qatar takes over FIBA World Cup hosting chores from Philippines

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
The biggest basketball event in the world will stay in the Asian continent.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Miller, RHJ team up in TNT&rsquo;s EASL campaign

Miller, RHJ team up in TNT’s EASL campaign

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Quincy Miller will provide the firepower for the TNT Tropang Giga as they gear up for next month’s East Asia Super League...
Sports
fbtw

Rontini saves Azkals vs Afghans

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
The youth brigade saved the day for the Philippine Azkals as they pulled off a 2-1 fightback win over Afghanistan in Tuesday night’s international friendly at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.
Sports
fbtw
Salahog, Quiban share lead through 36 holes

Salahog, Quiban share lead through 36 holes

11 hours ago
Nilo Salahog hit a clutch birdie to save a 68 yesterday and re-join Justin Quiban at the helm midway through the ICTSI South...
Sports
fbtw
Fortuna, Bisera heading for last-day shootout

Fortuna, Bisera heading for last-day shootout

11 hours ago
Mikha Fortuna battled Yvon Bisera in a furious frontside duel then saved a 71 as they ended tied after 36 holes of the ICTSI...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with