Serbian sniper is FIBA World Cup’s top 3-point shooter

MANILA, Philippines – Bogdan Bogdanovic has made FIBA World Cup history with the most number of 3-pointers made in the competition the past 30 years.

The sweet-shooting Serbian achieved the feat after sinking three 3-pointers in their 95-86 finals berth-clinching win over Canada Friday, bringing his total number of shots converted from beyond the arc at 70.

Bogdanovic is also the player with the longest run of games with a 3-pointer in the World Cup with 24 consecutive games, according to FIBA.

For his part, Bogdanovic said that what he did “feels amazing.”

“Basketball has changed. I think there’s a lot more change. We are also playing faster. My work ethic [as well.] All together, I think [it worked,]” he told reporters after the win.

The Atlanta Hawk, however, stressed that he did not focus on breaking the record, saying he was actually surprised when he was asked by reporters about his latest achievement.

“I did not come every year, [saying] ‘I’m gonna break this record.’ But, I am happy that I achieved that, too,” he added.

Serbia will be facing Germany in the finals on Sunday.