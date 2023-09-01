^

Sports

Chot leaves his Gilas fate to SBP

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 1, 2023 | 12:01am
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – The future of Chot Reyes with Gilas Pilipinas is out of his hands, the embattled coach said Thursday following their 87-68 defeat at the hands of South Sudan in the classification phase of the FIBA World Cup.

Reyes said his fate as coach of the Philippine men’s basketball team is “at the hands of the federation,” or the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas. 

“With regards to my personal future, that really is at the hands of the federation. But for me, you all know that I already retired and left this job several times. But when I’ve been asked to come back, I could not turn my back to the call of service for our country,” Reyes told reporters.

“As to what the future holds, it is up to the federation. They know my feelings and we’re in constant communication,” he added. 

Some social media users have been calling for the resignation of Reyes as Gilas coach following consecutive heartbreakers against the Dominican Republic, Angola and Italy in the group phase of the FIBA World Cup. 

With this, Reyes said that the team’s future is bright, as the young guns of Gilas showed out even in the tough defeats.

“What we have right now is what’s in front of us. Like I said, even apart from me, the future with these guys, the core we have right now, that is a very young core,” the coach reiterated. 

“Kai [Sotto,] AJ [Edu,] Dwight [Ramos,] and even Rhenz [Abando,] Jamie [Malonzo…] these guys are in their early 20s, and some are in their mid-20s. So, I think there’s a nucleus of guys here that has a bright future ahead of them,” he added.

