^

Sports

Chot takes the blame for abysmal Gilas FIBA World Cup stint

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 31, 2023 | 10:49pm
Chot takes the blame for abysmal Gilas FIBA World Cup stint
Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes talks to Jordan Clarkson during the Philippines' game against South Sudan in the classification phase of the FIBA World Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Thursday.
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes said he is taking full accountability for the tough losses the team had to endure in the FIBA World Cup. 

Gilas is still winless in four games in the basketball meet, most recently succumbing to FIBA World Cup first timers South Sudan, 87-68, Thursday night. 

“I have had, numerous times, I already said I’m really sorry that we were not able to deliver. And, I take full accountability, I take full responsibility,” he told reporters after the game. 

Reyes reportedly apologized to Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas chairman emeritus Manny Pangilinan after Gilas went 0-3 in the group phase of the world cup. 

Asked if the past four games is still a “learning experience,” Reyes said no. 

“No, this was a time for us to win, to execute. The learning was supposed to happen way back,” he admitted. 

“This was a time for us to win and execute and like I said, we didn’t get the job done,” he added. 

However, the team’s youngsters AJ Edu, Kai Sotto, and Dwight Ramos, and the others “definitely grew from the experience and learned a lot.” 

Gilas had targeted to win at least two games in the World Cup as they tried to directly qualify to next year’s Paris Olympics by becoming the best Asian team in the tournament.

However, with Japan winning its second game also on Thursday, the path closed for the Philippines. 

China and Lebanon also won their respective games. 

Reyes told reporters that while the outcome was disappointing, the team fought their best, “and unfortunately, things did not go our way.”

vuukle comment

CHOT REYES

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

GILAS

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Greece edges New Zealand, moves on to 2nd round

Greece edges New Zealand, moves on to 2nd round

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Greece advanced to the second round of the FIBA World Cup after knocking out New Zealand, 83-74, in the final Group C ga...
Sports
fbtw

Boos, catcalls not appreciated

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
At home, Gilas Pilipinas expected nothing short of a unanimous support to each and every member of the team in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Chip will never forget Manila

Chip will never forget Manila

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
Chip Engelland is back in town on Team USA’s coaching staff for the FIBA World Cup and enjoying every moment of his...
Sports
fbtw
Puerto Rico dumps China, advances to 2nd round

Puerto Rico dumps China, advances to 2nd round

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Puerto Rico is headed to the second round of the FIBA World Cup after decimating China, 107-89, Wednesday night at the Smart...
Sports
fbtw

Olympic dream still alive

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
The Philippines’ dream to play basketball in the Paris Olympics is still alive despite three straight losses in the first round of FIBA World Cup action but the odds are slim, if not nearly none, to claim the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

UE rookies strike in Hong Kong fencing

16 minutes ago
Three of the nine freshmen of University of the East fencing team showed tremendous potential as Nicol Canlas, Mika Ragot and Willa Galvez all made podium finishes in the recently concluded Allstar Hong Kong Fencing...
Sports
fbtw

Visayas Mindanao youngsters dispute JGPT national's finals berths

16 minutes ago
The ICTSI Junior PGT Series goes nationwide as it stages the JPGT VisMin leg starting today with a huge field clashing for top honors in five age-group divisions in both the drive, chip and putt format and 18-hole...
Sports
fbtw

Dapitan 5150 promises to be a race like no other  

By Emmanuel Villaruel | 16 minutes ago
Wanting to make an impact, the city government of Dapitan under the dynamic leadership of Mayor Seth Frederick “Bullet” Jaloslos is taking the necessary steps to ensure that their hosting of the first...
Sports
fbtw

Nats kiss Paris dream goodbye  

By Olmin Leyba | 16 minutes ago
As South Sudan extended its historic run, the FIBA World Cup debutants prolonged the agony of host Philippines.
Sports
fbtw

Clarkson vs Anderson: Duel of old foes  

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 minutes ago
Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz and Kyle Anderson of the Minnesota Timbervolwes take centerstage in an expected fiery duel as Asian rivals Gilas Pilipinas and China figure in a crucial classification round encounter...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with