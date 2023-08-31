Chot takes the blame for abysmal Gilas FIBA World Cup stint

Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes talks to Jordan Clarkson during the Philippines' game against South Sudan in the classification phase of the FIBA World Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Thursday.

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes said he is taking full accountability for the tough losses the team had to endure in the FIBA World Cup.

Gilas is still winless in four games in the basketball meet, most recently succumbing to FIBA World Cup first timers South Sudan, 87-68, Thursday night.

“I have had, numerous times, I already said I’m really sorry that we were not able to deliver. And, I take full accountability, I take full responsibility,” he told reporters after the game.

Reyes reportedly apologized to Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas chairman emeritus Manny Pangilinan after Gilas went 0-3 in the group phase of the world cup.

Asked if the past four games is still a “learning experience,” Reyes said no.

“No, this was a time for us to win, to execute. The learning was supposed to happen way back,” he admitted.

“This was a time for us to win and execute and like I said, we didn’t get the job done,” he added.

However, the team’s youngsters AJ Edu, Kai Sotto, and Dwight Ramos, and the others “definitely grew from the experience and learned a lot.”

Gilas had targeted to win at least two games in the World Cup as they tried to directly qualify to next year’s Paris Olympics by becoming the best Asian team in the tournament.

However, with Japan winning its second game also on Thursday, the path closed for the Philippines.

China and Lebanon also won their respective games.

Reyes told reporters that while the outcome was disappointing, the team fought their best, “and unfortunately, things did not go our way.”