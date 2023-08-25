Almadro appointed head of Petro Gazz volleyball ops

MANILA, Philippines – The Petro Gazz Angels has named coach Oliver Almadro as its head of volleyball operations.

Petro Gazz made the announcement on its Facebook page.

The Angels finished ninth in the 13-team 2023 PVL Invitational Conference.

The team is set to name Almadro’s replacement soon.

Petro Gazz has a few new faces, including recent recruit Blove Barbon. The libero’s signing was announced over the weekend.

The PVL’s All-Filipino conference will start in October.