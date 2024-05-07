^

Sports

Philippine esports body slaps 3-year ban on players involved in match-fixing

Philstar.com
May 7, 2024 | 12:42pm
MANILA, Philippines – The country's national association for esports, the Philippine Esports Organization (PESO), has imposed a three-year ban on the three players involved in the match fixing incident in the third season of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Development League (MDL) Philippines.

The ban includes tryouts for the country's national esports team, Sibol, and any PESO-organized events.

Last April 25, match-fixing allegations surfaced across social media, implicating active players from two different teams participating in the current season of the MDL Philippines. Three players — Jhonjie Paul "Jiee" Dela Rosa from TNC Z4, Raven "Aeris" Arellano and Christian John "Nyija" Calantoc from RSG El Ganador — were then suspended by their respective teams as the league conducted their own investigation.

MDL Philippines released the results of said investigation last May 2, banning the players from participating in Moonton-sanctioned events for the next three years, with both TNC Z4 and RSG El Ganador receiving warnings.

In a statement released on their social media platforms, PESO reaffirms their zero-tolerance for any form of cheating, doping or match-fixing in games. 

"We, again, emphasize our steadfast commitment to maintaining integrity and fair play in Esports. While quick money is enticing, we remind young talents to keep your integrity intact as it is the cornerstone of true success and lasting fulfillment," said PESO.

ESPORTS

GAMING
