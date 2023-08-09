Marcos doubles cash incentives for SEA Games, ASEAN Para Games winners

In this April 24, 2023 file photo, President Marcos (center) joins the Philippine delegation to the forthcoming Phnom Penh SEA Games during the official send-off at the PICC.

MANILA, Philippines – President Marcos showed appreciation to Filipino medalists’ in last May’s Southeast Asian Games and last June’s ASEAN Para Games — both held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia — by doubling the incentives they received at Malacanang Wednesday.

The chief executive announced the good news moments after handing out P74 million cash rewards given to all medal winners of both the biennial regional meets.

The simple program was also graced by Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation chair and chief executive officer Alejandro Tengco, Senator Francis Tolentino, Philippine Sports Commission chair Richard Bachmann, Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino and Philippine Paralympic Committee president Mike Barredo.

Interestingly, the country finished fifth in both the SEA Games where the country hauled 58 gold, 86 silver and 116 bronze medals and the ASEAN Para Games where the nation raked in 34 gold, 33 silver and 49 bronzes.

“Today, we are fortunate to witness the latest of the long list of triumphant heroes in Philippine sports who have become exemplars of sporting prowess who showed the strength of Filipino spirit, grace of Filipino character and the passion of a Filipino heart and that is what comes out with the results with what you have been able to do,” said Marcos.

The President said he is proud that the Filipino athletes performed despite the “limited resources” given them.

“I always felt a little embarrassed because we're not supporting our athletes and trainers and all the support group even the families na alam naman natin na hindi kayo nag champion ng nag iisa, marami ang nag sakripisyo din para sa inyo,” he said.

“It seems that we in government, considering the honor and pride you’re bringing to the Philippines is not commensurate with the great service that you do for our country and people.”

“Pinagmamalakaki namin kayo, dapat naman susuklian namin ang inyong ginawang sakripisyo,” he added.