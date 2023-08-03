Eala, partner exit W60 Barcelona doubles tilt

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino tennis star Alex Eala and her partner, Great Britain’s Emilie Lindh Gallagher, bowed out of the W60 Barcelona doubles’ play after succumbing to the pair of Estelle Cascino and Diana Marcinkevica early Thursday (Manila time), 6-4, 3-6, 3-10.

The pair of Marcinkevica and Cascino is the tournament’s third seed.

Latvia’s Marcinkevica and France’s Cascino won a total of 42 service points compared to just 32 for Eala and Gallagher.

It was an early exit in doubles’ play for Eala, who earlier defeated the Latvian Marcinkevica in singles’ action Wednesday.

The Marcinkevica-Cascino pair will take on Great Britain’s Madeleine Brooks and Holly Hutchinson next.

Eala, meanwhile, will face Germany’s Eva Lys in the second round of the singles’ play.

Lys is seeded second in the competition.