JPGT Pinewoods golf tilt puts focus on short game

June 9, 2024 | 3:28pm
BAGUIO – With the Pinewoods course presenting new challenges, three contenders in their respective age group categories are emphasizing their short game as the Junior Philippine Golf Tour kicks off its Luzon Series 3 here Monday, June 10.

Charles Serdenia, who came back from a three-stroke deficit in the final nine holes to clinch the Series I crown at Splendido Taal last month, is back in pursuit of a second straight trophy in the centerpiece 15-18 division.

"I practiced every day to prepare for this tournament," said Serdenia, who missed the Series 2 leg at Pradera Verde due to graduation.

As he prepared for this week's tournament, the Junior World-bound Serdenia has placed a premium on his short game, which he believes will be crucial for another leg win. The series, sponsored by ICTSI, aims to discover and develop talents while promoting camaraderie among participants.

The circuit operates independently from other junior golf organizations. The organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. ensures that there are no scheduling conflicts and fosters a cooperative atmosphere to benefit the young players' mutual advantage.

Despite the absence of Pradera leg winner Shinichi Suzuki, Serdenia expects stiff competition from top contenders Tristan Padilla, Mark Kobayashi, Alonso Espartero, Von Tablac, Francis Slavin and Harry Sales in the 72-hole tournament.

Also in the hunt are Timothy Lim, Seongmin An, Ramon Fabie, Gabriel Handog, Miguel Lapuz, Gavin Chua, Marc Velasco, John Paul Agustin, Jr., Jacob Donato, Seth Koa, and Gabriel Lapuz.

Precious Zaragosa, who struggled to fourth place at Pradera after topping the Splendido leg, also worked on her short game during the break. "After Pradera, I practiced a lot and focused on my short game because it was a little off last time," she said.

"I think there's a bigger chance of winning if my short game works this week. But whatever comes my way, I will still do my best," Zaragosa added.

Lisa Sarines, fresh from her Pradera victory, aims to sustain her winning form, promising an exciting duel in the girls' 11-14 class spread over 54 holes. Mona Sarines, Levonne Talion, Ma. Althea Bañez, Quincy Pilac, Beatriz Lapuz, Janneia Mataban and Aerin Chan are also going all-out to break the anticipated Zaragosa-Lisa Sarines duel.

The youngest category, 8-10, also promises a thrilling showdown between the winners of the first two legs, with Splendido champion Maurysse Abalos seeking redemption against Georgina Handog, who made a triumphant JPGT debut at Pradera Verde.

Abalos wasted no time after that setback, heading straight to Pinewoods to familiarize herself with its challenging up-and-down layout, often described as a fairway in the sky. 

"I practiced at Pinewoods to be familiar with the course," said Abalos, who is banking on her long game. "I believe it is my driving because I am a long hitter. I just need to manage well around the greens to have the best score."

Handog remains unfazed, as do competitors Amiya Tablac, Filumena Tambunting, Casedy Cuenca, Penelope Sy, Lily Agamata, Athalea Espedido, and Brianna Macasaet, setting the stage for a spirited battle in their 36-hole competition.

Other titles to be contested in the series, supported by PGTI official apparel Kampfortis Golf, include the boys' 8-10, led by Jose Luis Espinosa and Kevin Tecson; the boys' 11-14, featuring Splendido winner Vito Sarines, Race Manhit, Javie Bautista, and Majgen Gomez; and the girls' 15-18, with Chloe Lim, Angelica Bañez, Montserrat Lapuz and Chloe Rada in the roster.

