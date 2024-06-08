^

Sports

Archers, Maroons complete FilOil Final 4 cast

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 8, 2024 | 8:32pm
Archers, Maroons complete FilOil Final 4 cast
Francis Lopez (17)
FilOil EcoOil Sports

MANILA, Philippines -- The Final Four of the FilOil EcoOil ECJ preseason cup is set.

The La Salle Green Archers and the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons punched their ticket to the preseason tilt’s semifinals after blasting their respective opponents Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Francis Lopez and Dikachi Ududo teamed up to power UP over the Mapua Cardinals, 94-75.

Lopez finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists, while Ududo had 15 points and five rebounds.

It was a dominant win for the UAAP Season 86 runners-up, as their lead ballooned to as much as 26 points in the third quarter.

The Cardinals were within striking distance after the first quarter, trailing 12-18.

The Fighting Maroons though started to heat up and outscored Mapua, 26-15, in the second quarter.

This shifted the momentum to the Diliman-based squad as they pounced on their NCAA opponents.

Aldous Torculas added 13 markers and six boards off the bench for UP.

Rookie-Most Valuable Player Clint Escamis led Mapua with 21 points.

In the day’s last game, the Green Archers drubbed the NCAA champions San Beda Red Lions, 94-80, to book a semis berth.

Kevin Quiambao paced the Taft-based Cagers with 15 points, while Andre Dungo and Raven Cortez backstopped with 12 apiece.

La Salle led by as much as 26 points, 83-57, in the third quarter as their relentless offense just came pouring in.

The Red Lions tried to claw back in the final quarter, but their run came up short.

John Bryan Sajonia roared for San Beda with 15 points and three rebounds.

James Payosing, Zane Jalbuena and Yukien Andrada finished with 10 apiece.

UP will face the Far Eastern University Tamaraws, while La Salle will battle the Letran Knights in the semis.

The games will be held on Sunday at the same venue.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

COLLEGIATE BASKETBALL

FILOIL ECOOIL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Singson, Uy fade in China, Taiwan

Singson, Uy fade in China, Taiwan

By Jan Veran | 1 day ago
Mafy Singson fumbled at the finish and blew a crack at Top 10 with a five-over 77, ending up tied at 30th in the Guangdong...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women succumb to Austria to end FIBA 3x3 Women&rsquo;s Series quarters bid

Gilas women succumb to Austria to end FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series quarters bid

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas women held their own before ultimately succumbing to powerhouse Austria, 18-12, to crash out of contention...
Sports
fbtw
Rising stars primed for JPGT Pinewoods golf tilt

Rising stars primed for JPGT Pinewoods golf tilt

7 hours ago
The Junior Philippine Golf Tour Luzon Series resumes at the Pinewoods Golf and Country Club here Monday, June 10, promising...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic-bound Fil-Ivorian fencer claims silver in African Championships

Olympic-bound Fil-Ivorian fencer claims silver in African Championships

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Filipino fencer Maxine Esteban geared up for her stint in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics with a silver medal finish in women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Bautista's game-winner tows Tamaraws past Blazers for FilOil semis berth

Bautista's game-winner tows Tamaraws past Blazers for FilOil semis berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Jorick Bautista played the hero for Far Eastern University as he sank a game-winning 3-pointer to guide the Tamaraws to the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Avanzado, Ramos rule Choco Hero IRONKIDS race

Avanzado, Ramos rule Choco Hero IRONKIDS race

8 hours ago
Eleora Avanzado and Euan Ramos showcased remarkable performances, leading their respective divisions in the premier age category...
Sports
fbtw
De Brito retained as Philippine national volleyball team head coach

De Brito retained as Philippine national volleyball team head coach

By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
It’s hard to argue with success.
Sports
fbtw
Chua outclasses foe to enter semis in World Pool Championships

Chua outclasses foe to enter semis in World Pool Championships

By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
Lurking behind the shadow of a bigger Filipino pool star in Carlo Biado for so long, Johann Chua will have a chance to be...
Sports
fbtw
Alcala, Benedicto eye wins as IRONMAN, 70.3 fire off

Alcala, Benedicto eye wins as IRONMAN, 70.3 fire off

8 hours ago
The IRONMAN Philippines and the IM 70.3 Subic Bay take place Sunday, June 10, at the Subic Bay Boardwalk with John Dedeus...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with