Archers, Maroons complete FilOil Final 4 cast

MANILA, Philippines -- The Final Four of the FilOil EcoOil ECJ preseason cup is set.

The La Salle Green Archers and the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons punched their ticket to the preseason tilt’s semifinals after blasting their respective opponents Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Francis Lopez and Dikachi Ududo teamed up to power UP over the Mapua Cardinals, 94-75.

Lopez finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists, while Ududo had 15 points and five rebounds.

It was a dominant win for the UAAP Season 86 runners-up, as their lead ballooned to as much as 26 points in the third quarter.

The Cardinals were within striking distance after the first quarter, trailing 12-18.

The Fighting Maroons though started to heat up and outscored Mapua, 26-15, in the second quarter.

This shifted the momentum to the Diliman-based squad as they pounced on their NCAA opponents.

Aldous Torculas added 13 markers and six boards off the bench for UP.

Rookie-Most Valuable Player Clint Escamis led Mapua with 21 points.

In the day’s last game, the Green Archers drubbed the NCAA champions San Beda Red Lions, 94-80, to book a semis berth.

Kevin Quiambao paced the Taft-based Cagers with 15 points, while Andre Dungo and Raven Cortez backstopped with 12 apiece.

La Salle led by as much as 26 points, 83-57, in the third quarter as their relentless offense just came pouring in.

The Red Lions tried to claw back in the final quarter, but their run came up short.

John Bryan Sajonia roared for San Beda with 15 points and three rebounds.

James Payosing, Zane Jalbuena and Yukien Andrada finished with 10 apiece.

UP will face the Far Eastern University Tamaraws, while La Salle will battle the Letran Knights in the semis.

The games will be held on Sunday at the same venue.