Archers repel Knights, forge FilOil finals vs Maroons

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 9, 2024 | 8:43pm
Archers repel Knights, forge FilOil finals vs Maroons
Kevin Quiambao
FilOil EcoOil Sports

MANILA, Philippines -- It will be a UAAP Season 86 championship rematch in the FilOil EcoOil ECJ Preseason Cup finals.

The La Salle Green Archers held on and escaped the gutsy Letran Knights, 91-87, in their semifinal bout Sunday at the FilOil ECoOil Centre in San Juan City to punch their ticket to the finals.

Henry Agunanne and Jonnel Policarpio led the Taft-based squad with 19 points each. The former had 12 rebounds; while the latter had nine boards, five dimes, three steals and two blocks.

It was a wire-to-wire win for the defending UAAP champions, who led by as much as 24 points, 80-56, with less than eight minutes remaining in the game.

The contest looked all but done, but the Knights heated up.

They unleashed a 25-8 run to cut the lead to seven, 81-88, with about a minute left after a 3-pointer by Jovel Baliling.

Justin Buenaventura, though, hit a layup for the dagger.

Letran tried to claw back once again, cutting the contest to a single possession, 87-90, with nine seconds remaining.

Lian Ramiro made his first free throw and missed his second, but Kevin Quiambao hauled down the rebound to ice the win.

EJ Gollena chipped in 11 points for the Green Archers, while Quiambao, the reigning UAAP Most Valuable Player, stuffed the statsheet with 10 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

Jonathan Manalili and Baliling had 13 markers apiece for Letran, the last NCAA team standing.

Deo Cuajao, Nathan Montecillo and Edzel Galoy finished with 11 points each in the losing effort.

La Salle will be facing the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons in the championship game on Wednesday at the same venue.

BASKETBALL

FILOIL ECOOIL

LA SALLE GREEN ARCHERS

LETRAN KNIGHTS
