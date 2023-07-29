Knights thwart Patriots

MANILA, Philippines — Streaking San Juan withstood Parañaque’s final assault and prevailed, 88-82, on Thursday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The San Juan Knights blew a 20-point halftime spread, but kept their composure even as the Parañaque Patriots threatened at 77-83 with 1 minute and 48 seconds to go.

Meanwhile, Pasig City MCW Sports clobbered Bulacan, 110-79.