Blu Girls win 2 straight, enter playoffs

The Blu Girls reached the playoffs in the Women's Softball World Cup in dramatic fashion.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Blu Girls punched the final ticket to the playoffs in Group C of the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup after back-to-back wins in Italy.

On Wednesday morning (Manila time,) the Philippines and Italy battled it out as they continued a game that was suspended on Tuesday morning due to bad weather conditions.

The Blu Girls reached the playoffs of the competition after Nicole Hammoude scored a walk-off at the bottom of the seventh to give the win to the Filipina batters, 6-5.

With the game tied at 5-5 and with bases loaded, Angelu Gabriel hit a pitch by newly subbed in Christina Tonioli back to the center of the pitching circle, which led to Hammoude running to the base, giving the victory to the Philippine team.

The game was tied at 1-1 after a run by Erika Piancastelli off a hit by Mc Kenzie Barbara at the top of the first inning for Italy, and a Hammoude run off of an Angelu Gabriel single at the bottom of the fourth, when the game was delayed due to weather.

Upon resumption, the home team had a strong top of the fifth following two runs batted (RBIs) in by Barbara, which led to Laura Vigna and Piancastelli’s runs, as well as a single for Andrea Filler that brought Anita Bartoli as the Philippines mounted a comfortable 4-1 lead.

The Nationals then tied the game after Hammoude had two RBIs off a deep right center hit, and a Hammoude run following an Alaiza Talisik hit to center field.

At the top of the sixth inning, the World No. 8 team scored a crucial run with Piancastelli bringing Giulia Koutsoyanopulos home as the squad took a slim lead, 5-4.

The Philippines tied the game on top of the seventh inning following as Mary Joy Maguad reached the base after a hit by Talisik, setting up the game-winning run by the Philippines in the next at-bat.

The dramatic win of the Philippines came just a few hours after it tallied its first win in the competition against New Zealand.

In the game against New Zealand, the Blu Girls had a solid first inning after scoring a 2-0 lead.

New Zealand then tied the game up at two following runs from Mikayla Werahiko and Brooke Janine Whiteman.At the top of the third, the Philippines had two runs after Gabriel’s hit brought Elsie dela Torre and Hammoude home to take a 4-2 lead.

New Zealand tried to come back following a run by Werahiko, but it was the final point the team scored in the game.

Talisik punctuated the Blu Girls’ win after she reached home off a Gabriel single to left field, 5-3.The Philippines has a 2-3 win-loss record in the tourney, placing fourth.

Canada is No. 1 in Group C play with a 4-1 record, while Japan is second with an identical tally.

Italy is at third with a 3-2 slate.

The Philippines will have a rematch against Italy in the playoffs.