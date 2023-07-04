^

Chino Trinidad bats for cockfighting

Philstar.com
July 4, 2023 | 4:45pm
Chino Trinidad bats for cockfighting
Former PBL Commissioner Chino Trinidad (left) and PSC Commissioner Bong Coo
PSA

MANILA, Philippines – Chino Trinidad, a noted broadcaster and former commissioner of the Philippine Basketball League, has embarked on a new journey and advocacy.

Trinidad is out to promote cockfighting as a sport and “an integral part of Philippine culture.”

“Based on history, it’s the oldest sport in our country, and played by our ancestors,” said Trinidad during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

The popular sports figure plans to use all avenues, including the tri-media, to send his message across that cockfighting is “beyond gambling” but a sport that adheres to honesty.

Trinidad also recognized that cockfighting in the country has become a multi-billion industry.

“From the breeding process, feeds, vitamins, supplements all the way to the derbies, it truly is a multi-billion industry in the Philippines and a great contributor to the economy,” he said during the weekly forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, MILO, Philippine Olympic Committee, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

“But my ultimate goal is to develop the appreciation of the sport and ‘yung mai-present ang sabong hindi sa negative side. What we want to preserve here is the sport being part of who we are as Filipinos,” he added.

“Sayang because cockfighting here was never given the opportunity to be included in mainstream sports like horse racing,” added Trinidad, who stressed that he’s not into cockfighting.

“Hindi po ako sabungero but a lover of Philippine culture. I’m just fascinated by this industry,” he added.

CHINO TRINIDAD

COCKFIGHTING
