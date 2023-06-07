Former Southwoods ace clinches US Open berth

MANILA, Philippines – Yuto Katsuragawa, who had helped steer Manila Southwoods to a number of Interclub titles before launching his pro career in Japan, leveled up as he tied for first in one of the last 10 US Open Final Qualifying. He thus claimed a coveted berth in one of the world’s four major championships set in Los Angeles next week.

The Japanese sizzled with an eight-under 64 in morning play at the Old Chatham Club in Durham, North Carolina Monday then returned in the after to card a 68 for a 12-under 132 total, which local bidder Patrick Cover matched on a 67-65 card.

Three others, including French Paul Barjon and Mcclure Meissner and Frankie Capan, also of the US, posted 133s to gain the other berths staked in the last part of the eliminations for the year’s third major slated June 12-18 at the Los Angeles Country Club’s North course in California.

But Filipino Miguel Tabuena fell short of his bid, putting in a pair of 72s at the par-71 Tacoma Country and Golf Club in Lakewood, Washington and wound up tied for fifth with 144 in his side of the qualifier, which only offered two slots claimed by Jesse Schutte of the US and Hong Kong amateur Alexander Yang with identical three-under 139s.

Filipino-American Rico Hoey, a recent winner of the Visit Knoxville Open on the Korn Ferry Tour, also missed the US Open despite a 66-69 (135) in the North Carolina qualifier.