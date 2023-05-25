^

Delos Santos fuels another drive for Open slot; Pagunsan struggles

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
May 25, 2023 | 9:12pm
Delos Santos fuels another drive for Open slot; Pagunsan struggles
Justin Delos Santos
Instagram / Singapore Open

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American Justin delos Santos birdied four of the last eight holes to shoot a 68 and gain a share of ninth, four strokes behind Kazuki Yasumori after 18 holes of the Mizuno Open at the JFE Setonaikai Golf Club in Okayama Prefecture in Japan Thursday.

Delos Santos bounced back from a roller-coaster frontside start of three birdies against a bogey and a double bogey with birdies on Nos. 11 and 12 then rode on that momentum to gain strokes on No. 16 and 18 and put himself in the early mix in the 72-hole championship serving as a qualifier for this year’s British Open.

Delos Santos tied for 14th in last week’s Golf Partner Pro-Am ruled by Juvic Pagunsan in stirring fashion in Ibaraki.

But Pagunsan, the former Asian Tour No. 1, struggled coming off his second victory on the Japan Golf Tour, fumbling with three bogeys against two birdies for a 73 that dropped him to joint 90th in a starting field of 132.

Pagunsan’s shaky start likewise practically took him out of the chase for the crown in the event which he ruled in 2021 that earned him a spot in one of the world’s four major championships. But he opted to skip the event in lieu of a maiden Olympic stint in Japan where he placed 55th.

Meanwhile, Yasumori sizzled with eight birdies and an eagle to negate a lone bogey mishap on No. 4 as he shot a 63 and took a huge four-stroke lead over seven others, who all turned in 67s, while another seven players posted identical 68s, led by delos Santos.

Delos Santos tied for fourth at Mizuno Open last year to gain a slot in the Open in St. Andrews, Scotland where he made the cut before winding up 74th.

This year’s Open will be played at the Royal Liverpool in England on July 20-23.

Recommended
