^

Sports

Gilas women succumb to Austria to end FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series quarters bid

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 7, 2024 | 6:00pm
Gilas women succumb to Austria to end FIBA 3x3 Womenâ��s Series quarters bid
Allana Lim (17)
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas women held their own before ultimately succumbing to powerhouse Austria, 18-12, to crash out of contention in the FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series quarterfinals Friday in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Ranged against the world No. 13 Austria, the Filipina ballers stood their ground in taking an 8-7 lead off a deuce by Hazelle Yam midway through the match but cooled down the rest of the way for the tough defeat.

Gilas yielded to a 6-0 run to stare at a sudden 8-13 deficit and never recovered from there as the fourth-seeded Austrians made their way to the semifinals of the eight-team field.

Samantha Harada tried to inject one last hope on Gilas’ campaign with a long bomb off the glass in the last 1:27 to strike within 10-13 but time wasn’t on their side.

Yam and Harada paced Gilas with four points each while Allana Lim and Kaye Pingol had three and one, respectively. Simone Sill led Austria with 10 points.

It’s the first foray of the Philippine 3x3 women’s team in the top-level FIBA 3x3 Women’s series, the counterpart of the elite FIBA 3x3 World Tour for men.

Gilas arranged a duel against Austria, which finished second in Pool B, after a third-place finish in Pool A.

The Philippines, albeit seeded last in the eight-team field, dropped its first game in the prelims against home bet and world No. 20 Mongolia, 21-10, before returning the favor on the Mongolia U23 team, 21-12.

Gilas, ranked No. 54, also put up a fight against world No. 23 Ukraine, 21-16, for a decent quarterfinal stint.

The Philippines is expected to participate in the next legs of the year-long tournament made up of a total of 20 stops around the world before the finals in September in Hangzhou, China.

Gilas is eyeing to accumulate enough points to qualify in the tour finale and especially to rake in enough ranking points for next World Cup and Olympic cycles for the booming 3x3 discipline.

vuukle comment

3X3 BASKETBALL

FIBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
FilOil cagefest completes playoff cast

FilOil cagefest completes playoff cast

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
The playoff cast of the FilOil EcoOil ECJ Preseason Cup is set.
Sports
fbtw
Bolts bent on bucking the odds in 1st-ever PBA Philippine Cup finals stint

Bolts bent on bucking the odds in 1st-ever PBA Philippine Cup finals stint

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Facing overwhelming odds the entire PBA Philippine Cup, the Meralco Bolts are using adversity as a tool to help them win their...
Sports
fbtw
Liga Baseball Philippines stages maiden amateur tilt

Liga Baseball Philippines stages maiden amateur tilt

By Anthony Suntay | 1 day ago
Liga Baseball Philippines (LBP) successfully launched its inaugural non-commercial amateur tournament over the weekend at...
Sports
fbtw
PBA to take part in EASL anew

PBA to take part in EASL anew

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The PBA will be sending teams to participate in the 2024-2025 season of the East Asia Super League (EASL), commissioner Willie...
Sports
fbtw
Filipina golfers waver in China, Taiwan

Filipina golfers waver in China, Taiwan

By Jan Veran | 22 hours ago
Mafy Singson faltered in the stretch and stumbled with a three-over 75, slipping from the top to joint 16th after 36 holes...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Uichico named NLEX Road Warriors head coach

Uichico named NLEX Road Warriors head coach

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Jong Uichico is returning to the bench as the multi-titled PBA tactician will coach the NLEX Road Warriors.
Sports
fbtw
Youngsters to hog the spotlight at Choco Hero IRONKIDS race

Youngsters to hog the spotlight at Choco Hero IRONKIDS race

6 hours ago
The spotlight shines on the future of Philippine triathlon as young athletes take center stage ahead of their more experienced...
Sports
fbtw
Pampanga, South Cotabato, Manila overcome MPBL foes

Pampanga, South Cotabato, Manila overcome MPBL foes

6 hours ago
Defending champion Pampanga trounced Negros, 104-81, on Thursday to extend its hot streak in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts wary of Beermen comeback

Bolts wary of Beermen comeback

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Despite winning twice against the mighty San Miguel Beermen, the Meralco Bolts underscored that they are yet to crack the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with