^

Sports

Rising stars primed for JPGT Pinewoods golf tilt

Philstar.com
June 8, 2024 | 2:45pm
Rising stars primed for JPGT Pinewoods golf tilt

BAGUIO – The Junior Philippine Golf Tour Luzon Series resumes at the Pinewoods Golf and Country Club here Monday, June 10, promising an exciting showdown in all categories of the three-division circuit.

Georgina Handog is looking to repeat her victory, while Maurysse Abalos seeks payback, setting the stage for an interesting rematch in the girls' 8-10 age division. The series, showcasing some of the country's most promising young golfers, also features the 11-14 and 15-18 boys' and girls' categories spread over 54 and 72 holes, respectively.

Handog missed the kickoff leg at Splendido Taal, which Abalos won, but she bounced back to triumph in the second stage at Pradera Verde. This sets up a highly anticipated face-off between the two in the 36-hole tournament organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Adding to the excitement, seven other competitors have been honing their skills during the break, including Amiya Tablac, Filumena Tambunting, Casedy Cuenca, Penelope Sy, Lily Agamata, Athalea Espedido, and Maria Brianna Macasaet.

The scenic par-72 Pinewoods course, with its breathtaking views of the Cordillera mountain range and pine-scented breeze, offers a unique challenge. The terrain, hazards, and cool altitude will test these young golfers' mettle.

The JPGT, sponsored by ICTSI, is dedicated to discovering and developing young talent while promoting camaraderie among participants. It ensures no scheduling conflicts and fosters a cooperative atmosphere for the players’ benefit.

In the boys' 15-18 division, Charles Serdenia is back after his comeback victory at Splendido, having skipped the Pradera leg. He aims for another crown to boost his Junior World campaign in San Diego next month.

The competition includes Tristan Padilla, Timothy Lim, Seongmin An, Francis Slavin, Alonso Espartero, Harry Sales, Ramon Fabie, John Paul Agustin Jr., and Mark Kobayashi.

The girls' 15-18 division also promises fierce competition, especially with two-leg winner and recent Ladies PGT Lakewood champion Jiwon Lee taking a break. Contenders for the crown include Maria Monserrat Lapuz, Chloe Lim, Maria Angelica Bañez and Chloe Rada.

A wide-open race is expected in the boys' 8-10 category of the tournament supported by PGTI official apparel Kampfortis Golf, with two-leg winner Ryuji Suzuki absent. Jose Luis Espinosa, who finished second in the first two legs, is aiming for a win against Michael Hortel II, Marco Luis Angheng, Vince Tablac, Kevin Tecson, and Zoji Edoc.

In the girls' 11-14 class, Pradera Verde titlist Lisa Sarines and first leg winner Precious Zaragosa also brace for another title clash. Mona Sarines, Levonne Talion, Beatriz Lapuz, Ma. Althea Bañez, Monica Angheng, Janneia Mataban, and the returning Aerin Chan will also vie for the championship and ranking points.

Quincy Pilac, last year's 9-10 champion, aims to deliver a strong performance as she moves up the ranks.

The boys' 11-14 class will also see fierce competition, with first leg winner Vito Sarines targeting another crown in the absence of Pradera Verde winner Geoffrey Tan. Other notable players include Race Manhit, Javie Bautista, Travis Chua, John Majgen Gomez, Juan Antonio Cruz, Iñigo Gallardo, Nathaniel Yeung and Roman Ungco.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NBA game-fixers charged

NBA game-fixers charged

16 hours ago
US authorities have charged three individuals with conspiring with an NBA player to rig basketball games, New York prosecutors...
Sports
fbtw
Porzingis leads Boston massacre

Porzingis leads Boston massacre

16 hours ago
Kristaps Porzingis dazzled in his return from injury and the Boston Celtics dominated on both ends of the floor to beat the...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women succumb to Austria to end FIBA 3x3 Women&rsquo;s Series quarters bid

Gilas women succumb to Austria to end FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series quarters bid

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas women held their own before ultimately succumbing to powerhouse Austria, 18-12, to crash out of contention...
Sports
fbtw
Javi Gomez de Lia&ntilde;o parts ways with Terrafirma

Javi Gomez de Liaño parts ways with Terrafirma

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Javi Gomez de Liano has bid the Terrafirma Dyip goodbye after two years with the team.
Sports
fbtw
Height matters

Height matters

By Bill Velasco | 16 hours ago
Dwight Howard is ecstatic. The one-time NBA champion and multiple All-Star expressed delight upon hearing that the PBA is...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Alcala, Benedicto eye wins as IRONMAN, 70.3 fire off

Alcala, Benedicto eye wins as IRONMAN, 70.3 fire off

2 hours ago
The IRONMAN Philippines and the IM 70.3 Subic Bay take place Sunday, June 10, at the Subic Bay Boardwalk with John Dedeus...
Sports
fbtw
Coach Arcadia reflects on undefeated run in MPL Malaysia

Coach Arcadia reflects on undefeated run in MPL Malaysia

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
Filipinos continue to make a mark in the international esports scene, with many Filipino imports winning championships across...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina cards 69, but trails by 7 in ShopRite Classic

Ardina cards 69, but trails by 7 in ShopRite Classic

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Dottie Ardina made the most of her limited appearance on the LPGA Tour, firing a three-under 68, while newly crowned US Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Scheffler, Schauffele fancied in US Open at Pinehurst

Scheffler, Schauffele fancied in US Open at Pinehurst

5 hours ago
World number one Scottie Scheffler and second-ranked Xander Schauffele, coming off his first major victory, are oddsmakers...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with