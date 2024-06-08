Rising stars primed for JPGT Pinewoods golf tilt

BAGUIO – The Junior Philippine Golf Tour Luzon Series resumes at the Pinewoods Golf and Country Club here Monday, June 10, promising an exciting showdown in all categories of the three-division circuit.

Georgina Handog is looking to repeat her victory, while Maurysse Abalos seeks payback, setting the stage for an interesting rematch in the girls' 8-10 age division. The series, showcasing some of the country's most promising young golfers, also features the 11-14 and 15-18 boys' and girls' categories spread over 54 and 72 holes, respectively.

Handog missed the kickoff leg at Splendido Taal, which Abalos won, but she bounced back to triumph in the second stage at Pradera Verde. This sets up a highly anticipated face-off between the two in the 36-hole tournament organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Adding to the excitement, seven other competitors have been honing their skills during the break, including Amiya Tablac, Filumena Tambunting, Casedy Cuenca, Penelope Sy, Lily Agamata, Athalea Espedido, and Maria Brianna Macasaet.

The scenic par-72 Pinewoods course, with its breathtaking views of the Cordillera mountain range and pine-scented breeze, offers a unique challenge. The terrain, hazards, and cool altitude will test these young golfers' mettle.

The JPGT, sponsored by ICTSI, is dedicated to discovering and developing young talent while promoting camaraderie among participants. It ensures no scheduling conflicts and fosters a cooperative atmosphere for the players’ benefit.

In the boys' 15-18 division, Charles Serdenia is back after his comeback victory at Splendido, having skipped the Pradera leg. He aims for another crown to boost his Junior World campaign in San Diego next month.

The competition includes Tristan Padilla, Timothy Lim, Seongmin An, Francis Slavin, Alonso Espartero, Harry Sales, Ramon Fabie, John Paul Agustin Jr., and Mark Kobayashi.

The girls' 15-18 division also promises fierce competition, especially with two-leg winner and recent Ladies PGT Lakewood champion Jiwon Lee taking a break. Contenders for the crown include Maria Monserrat Lapuz, Chloe Lim, Maria Angelica Bañez and Chloe Rada.

A wide-open race is expected in the boys' 8-10 category of the tournament supported by PGTI official apparel Kampfortis Golf, with two-leg winner Ryuji Suzuki absent. Jose Luis Espinosa, who finished second in the first two legs, is aiming for a win against Michael Hortel II, Marco Luis Angheng, Vince Tablac, Kevin Tecson, and Zoji Edoc.

In the girls' 11-14 class, Pradera Verde titlist Lisa Sarines and first leg winner Precious Zaragosa also brace for another title clash. Mona Sarines, Levonne Talion, Beatriz Lapuz, Ma. Althea Bañez, Monica Angheng, Janneia Mataban, and the returning Aerin Chan will also vie for the championship and ranking points.

Quincy Pilac, last year's 9-10 champion, aims to deliver a strong performance as she moves up the ranks.

The boys' 11-14 class will also see fierce competition, with first leg winner Vito Sarines targeting another crown in the absence of Pradera Verde winner Geoffrey Tan. Other notable players include Race Manhit, Javie Bautista, Travis Chua, John Majgen Gomez, Juan Antonio Cruz, Iñigo Gallardo, Nathaniel Yeung and Roman Ungco.