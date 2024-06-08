Avanzado, Ramos rule Choco Hero IRONKIDS race

A total of 168 kids ages from 6-15 years old participated in the IronKids Triathlon held at Subic Bayl

MANILA, Philippines -- Eleora Avanzado and Euan Ramos showcased remarkable performances, leading their respective divisions in the premier age category at the Choco Hero IRONKIDS event held at the Subic Bay Boardwalk Saturday.

Despite the event emphasizing fun and participation with a non-timed race, clockings were recorded to assess the youngsters' performances in the triathlon, which served as a prelude to Sunday’s premier full-distance IRONMAN Philippines and the IM 70.3 Subic Bay races.

Avanzado clocked 03:43 in the swim leg, maintaining her lead to edge out Celinda Raagas in a close finish in the girls’ 13-14 division. She completed the bike segment in 12:32 and finished the run in 08:15, achieving a total time of 26:34 over the 250m swim, 6km bike ride, and 2km run.

Raagas followed closely with a total time of 26:49, recording 03:56 in the swim, 12:31 in the bike, and 08:19 in the run. Eliesse dela Cruz secured third place with a time of 29:01.

Ramos dominated the boys’ 13-14 division from start to finish, posting a total time of 22:37 (03:11 in the swim, 10:52 in the bike, and 06:51 in the run), outpacing Joan Marcelo, who finished with a time of 24:05. David Mora claimed third place with a time of 24:31.

This marks Ramos' fifth victory, highlighting his determination to not only become a leading triathlete but also a Youth Olympian.

"My dream is to become a Youth Olympian," said Ramos, a student at Small World Christian School in Benguet, Baguio. "It's a rewarding feeling to cross the finish line first again here in Subic."

In the 11-12 category (200m swim, 4km bike, and 1.5km run), Maria Isabella Raagas emerged victorious with a top time of 21:15 (02:54 in the swim, 08:53 in the bike, and 06:57 in the run). Venice Delantar and Nicole Thomas followed in second and third with times of 22:20 and 23:05, respectively.

Kurt Cruz led the boys’ 11-12 category, timing 20:35 (02:56 in the swim, 08:41 in the bike, and 06:40 in the run). Travis Acuavera and Phil Cayetano finished with times of 21:29 and 22:25, respectively.

In the 9-10 class (150m swim, 4km bike, and 1.5km run), Zyler Nicanor clocked 21:01 (02:14 in the swim, 09:04 in the bike, and 07:28 in the run) to top the girls’ side. Elise Salas and Kirsten Cruz followed with times of 21:59 and 22:24, respectively. Enzo Gabito led the boys with a total time of 20:43 (02:47 in the swim, 08:25 in the bike, and 07:05 in the run).

Oliver Alingarog and Chris Lacuna finished close behind with times of 20:48 and 21:05, respectively.

In the youngest 6-8 division (100m swim, 2km bike, and 1km run), Samantha Thomas recorded a time of 14:17, finishing ahead of Juriel Julian (14:55) and Queen Nicanor (17:15) in the girls’ category. Christoph Cruz led the boys with a time of 15:36 (02:01 in the swim, 05:11 in the bike, and 05:41 in the run), narrowly beating Oliver Haworth (15:59) and Nathaniel Macasaet (16:13).

In the relay competitions, Team TriClark Scania and Team NAS Kids topped the girls’ and boys’ categories, respectively, with Team SPED G and Team Olongapo Junior Trackers also securing victories.