29th Defense and Sporting Arms Show slated May 25

Alaric Topacio, member of the Board of Trustees of the Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers, Inc.

MANILA, Philippines – Sportsmen and gun enthusiasts are setting their sights for this year’s 29th Defense and Sporting Arms Show featuring the latest firearms, accessories, and sporting goods on display on May 25-29 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

The Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers, Inc. (AFAD) is anticipating heavy participation from exhibitors and members of the group, which is also a strong advocate for responsible gun ownership.

Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa along with top officials from the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the executive department are among invited guests during the opening ceremony set at 10 a.m.

Board of Trustees member Alaric Topacio said that aside from the usual activities on renewal of licenses and applications for new registered gun owners under close coordination with the PNP, participants will get a chance to attend seminars on gun safety, security and responsible ownership.

“Education and the promotion of responsible gun ownership is one of the mail goals of AFAD. We must continue to promote responsible gun ownership as animosity towards firearms has always been there,” said Topacio.

The event will feature exhibitors such as Stronghand Incorporated, Final Option Trading Corporation, Force Site Inc, Lynx Firearms and Ammunition; Tactical Precision Trading, Armscor Shooting Center, Defensive Armament Resource Corp., Topspot Guns and Ammo, Lordman Leathercraft Guns and Ammo, True Weight, Tactics SOG Industries Inc., Trust Trade, PB Dionisio and Co., Inc., Tactical Corner Inc., Squires Bingham Intl./Armscor, Shooters Guns and Ammo Corp., Nashe Enterprises, Willi Hahn Enterprises, Metro Arms Corporation, R. Espineli Trading, Imperial Guns, Ammo & Accessories, Lock and Load Firearms and Sporting Goods, Pascual Gun Works, Metro Sporting Arms Show, Santiago Fiberforce, Jordan Leather and Gen. Mdse, Magnus Sports Shop, Speededge, Inc, Greyman Elite, Inc., Bonanza/Icarus Shirts, CBX Trading and General Merchandize, among others.

“With the continuous growth of the defense industry, we made the decision to move to a bigger and better venue that is the SMX Convention Center, to accommodate our growing list of exhibitors. So, expect a grandiose display of sporting firearms from both local and international manufacturers and companies,” said Topacio.