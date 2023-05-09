Ateneo's Nisperos announces decision to go pro

MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo’s Faith Nisperos has left the Blue Eagles’ nest in favor of going professional in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

Nisperos, who skippered Ateneo in UAAP Season 85 where they missed out on the Final Four for the first time in 14 years, will be joining the Akari Chargers in the PVL.

Though having yet to sign a formal contract, Nisperos said in a Zoom press conference that she has already committed to the team.

Nisperos said that one of the reasons she went to Akari was because of its coach in Jorge de Brito, with whom the Ateneo standout said she works well with.

“His credentials speak a lot,” said Nisperos in an online press conference on Tuesday.

She bared that a total of eight teams — including Ateneo — expressed interest in getting her commitment.

Nisperos remained coy, though, on whether or not she’ll be suiting up already for the Chargers in the upcoming PVL Invitational Conference this June.

“Let’s see,” she said.

As for how her Ateneo teammates reacted, Nisperos said that they were able to understand the reasoning behind her decision.

“I can say they accepted it well kasi they know where I’m coming from,” she said.

Akari, in the previous Reinforced Conference, finished eighth among nine teams with a 2-6 record.