Yulo limited to 4 gymnastics events in Cambodia SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine gymnastics darling Carlos Yulo will only be able to vie for four medal events in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia next month.

According to Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) President Cynthia Carrion, Yulo was barred from competing for more events because of host Cambodia's rule that limits gymnasts to just two apparatuses for the biennial meet.

Yulo will compete in the men's team, men's individual all-around, parallel bars and high bar events, bringing his maximum number of chances for gold medals to just four.

"Four [medals] is better than two. But not as [many] as seven," Carrion quipped.

In Hanoi last year, the gymnast won a total of seven medals — five golds and two silvers — and was the most bemedaled from Team Philippines in the biennial meet.

Yulo settled for silver in parallel bars, while he shared a gold with Vietnam's Dinh Phuong Thanh in the high bar.

Despite the setback, Carrion hopes that the team can rake in the hardware even with the world champion limited.

"We're training hard so that even without Carlos, we can win the medals. Not only Carlos," Carrion said during the official send-off ceremony of Team Phililppines at the PICC Reception Hall on Monday.

Carrion also cited other members of Team Philippines, including Miguel Besana, who also competed with Yulo in one of the legs of the FIG Apparatus World Cup series earlier this year.

"They like it. They're so excited." said Carrion.

The GAP President added that Yulo will be motivating his teammates before they fly to Cambodia for the biennial meet.

"[He's] coming here after Cairo, coming here to meet with them, to be with his friends, to be with the team, to have camaraderie... He wants to inspire them to be better." Carrion said.

Besana, for his part, vowed to bring home medals.

"Our goal po is to reach the gold medal," Besana said.

He will be competing in the vault event, where he won the bronze medal. Yulo, on the other hand, got the gold.

The men's team in artistic gymnastics won silver in the team event as well, and they will be trying for gold this time.

"Yung main goal namin is to get the gold in the team," said Besana.

"They won the medal now, they want to go higher... Now [what they want] is the gold," Carrion added.

Currently, Yulo is in Cairo preparing for the last leg of the FIG Apparatus World Cup series set to be held late this month.