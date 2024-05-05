^

UP acquires Gilas Youth standout Jacob Bayla

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 5, 2024 | 11:58am
MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons shored up their frontline after securing the commitment of former Gilas Pilipinas youth standout Jacob Bayla.

The 6-foot-5 Bayla, a wing, will be eligible in the coming UAAP Season 87.

He played for Valley Christian High School in California and played for FilAm Nation Select in the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC ), where he was among the Division 1 Mythical Five members.

The cager had averages of 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in the 2024 NBTC National Finals.

He also earlier played for Gilas Pilipinas youth in the 2022 FIBA Under-16 Asian Championship, where he contributed 8.2 markers, 4.8 boards, and 1.3 dimes.

"UP has a great basketball program. They compete, they play hard, they play at a high level. I particularly love the coaching staff, as they've been coming to the US every year since I was 15 to come watch me play," he said in a statement.

"Ultimately, I believe UP will support and guide me throughout my basketball journey, help me improve my game, and hold me accountable. They're the school that really believed in me since day one," he added.

Bayla also bared that the Diliman-based school's academic standing figured into his decision.

"Aside from basketball, UP is a great academic school. I always took pride and academics and I know they have the tools to guide me to be successful on and off the court," he said.

With Bayla in tow, the Fighting Maroons are filled to the brim of talents led by JD Cagulangan, Francis Lopez, Harold Alarcon, alongside fellow newcomers Gani Stevens and Dikachi Udodo.

The squad failed to defend their UAAP men's basketball championship last season against the La Salle Green Archers.

UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde, meanwhile, said that he is optimistic of the forward's continuous growth.

"We've all seen what Jacob can do and how he has kept improving. Hopefully, it continues now he's with us as we, as a team, continue to be better every day sa every practice, every game," he said.

"We have long seen the potential of Jacob. We are glad that he chose and trusted UP as the next step in his young career. With coach Gold's guidance, we believe Jacob will reach his full potential," UP office for athletics and sports development director Bo Perasol added.

