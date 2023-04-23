^

Wright leads Kyoto past Shimane; Ravena efficient in San-En win

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 23, 2023 | 7:49pm
Wright leads Kyoto past Shimane; Ravena efficient in San-En win
Matthew Wright
MANILA, Philippines — Matthew Wright poured in 19 points to lead the Kyoto Hannaryz past the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 87-82, in the 2022-23 Japan B. League season at the Kyoto City Gymnasium on Sunday.

Wright scored on a jump shot to tie the game for Kyoto, 74-all, with 4:01 left, as the Hannaryz clawed back from as much as nine points early in the quarter.

He also had two rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Hannaryz as they rebounded from Saturday's loss and improved to 21-35.

Elsewhere, Thirdy Ravena chipped in 17 markers off an efficient 7-of-12 shooting night from the bench in the San-En NeoPhoenix's 91-75 drubbing of the Kawasaki Brave Thunders at Kawasaki Todoroki Arena.

Ravena played heavy minutes despite not getting the starting nod with 30:25 minutes of action. He added seven rebounds, and four assists in a surprise win over playoff-bound Kawasaki.

Nick Fazekas did not play for the Brave Thunders. San-En improved their record to 22-33.

Carl Tamayo, meanwhile, picked up a DNP in the Ryukyu Golden Kings' 90-84 win over the Sunrockers Shibuya at the Okinawa Arena.

Ryukyu is now at 45-11.

In other games, Kiefer Ravena's 13 points weren't enough as the Shiga Lakes suffered a tough 83-82 loss to the Osaka Evessa at Ookini Arena Maishima.

Ravena was 6-of-7 in more than 26 minutes of action as a substitute as he also tallied five rebounds, five assists, and a steal. Shiga is now at 13-43.

Dwight Ramos and the Levanga Hokkaido couldn't get the win either as they were stymied by the Ibaraki Robots, 98-92, at the Hokkai Kita-yale.

Ramos finished with eight points, five boards, and an assist for the Levanga who are now at 17-39.

The Nagoya Diamond Dolphins were once again without Ray Parks Jr. because of injury in their 82-80 loss to the Fighting Eagles Nagoya at the Nagoya Biwajima Sports Center.

The Diamond Dolphins have a 39-17 win-loss slate.

Kai Sotto and the Hiroshima Dragonflies had a game penciled in against the Shinshu Brave Warriors but was postponed after a COVID-19 positive case from the Brave Warriors.

With five players also out due to injury, Shinshu weren't able to reach the seven available players for the game to push through.

Currently, Hiroshima is at 39-16.

Over in B2, Jordan Heading had 17 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals as the Nagasaki Velca bounced back against the Ehime Orange Vikings at the Nagasaki Prefectural Gymnasium.

Nagasaki improved their record to 43-17.

Roosevelt Adams, for his part, chipped in 15 markers, three boards, two assists and a steal as the Kagawa Five Arrows nipped the Kumamoto Volters at the Takamatsu City Gymnasium.

Kagawa snapped a six-game losing streak to improve to 16-44.

