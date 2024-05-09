Blockbuster showdown

MANILA, Philippines — Creamline aims to save an old dynasty while Choco Mucho seeks to build a new one as they face off today in a dream Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference title showdown that is expected to break attendance records at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Cool Smashers, the reigning champions and seven-time titlists, made it through the best-of-three titular series, which is set at 6 p.m., by winning two of their three semifinal games while the Flying Titans did it by sweeping all three.

Game 2 is slated Sunday while a decider, if necessary, on Tuesday.

For a change, Creamline, the dynastic franchise, will come in as the underdog after dropping its last duel with its younger sibling in a gripping five-set defeat where the former blew a two-set lead.

But Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses stressed they are thinking of nothing but winning it all.

“Target namin ma-defend crown,” said Meneses.

While Creamline has been used to playing in the finale, 11 in all out of the 14 conferences in the league that netted the team a record seven PVL crowns, Choco Mucho has made it to the finals only once and hasn’t caught the big fish yet.

The only time the Flying Titans reached the finals in their five years in the pro league, they were denied by the same team they are playing now, who ended up sweeping them in two games in the last conference.