^

Sports

Sotto scoreless as Hiroshima falls short vs Shinshu

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 22, 2023 | 8:18pm
Sotto scoreless as Hiroshima falls short vs Shinshu
Kai Sotto
B. League

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto was hardly felt by the Hiroshima Dragonflies as they suffered a tough 83-80 loss against the Shinshu Brave Warriors in the 2022-23 Japan B. League season at the Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall on Saturday.

Sotto missed all of his three shots in limited minutes. He tallied two rebounds and an assist in the losing effort.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. finished with a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds to pace four Dragonflies in twin-digit scoring.

Hiroshima fell to 39-16.

Elsewhere, Matthew Wright could not tow his team to victory as the Kyoto Hannaryz fell to the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 79-71, at the Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Wright had eight points, two rebounds and six assists.

Three Shimane players scored more than 20 points led by skipper Seiya Ando with 22.

Kyoto now sports a 20-35 slate.

In other games, Kiefer Ravena's 11 points, three rebounds and seven assists weren't enough for the Shiga Lakes as they absorbed an 82-76 loss to the Osaka Evessa at the Ookini Arena Maishima.

His brother Thirdy also took a loss as the Kawasaki Brave Thunders drubbed the San-En NeoPhoenix, 90-83, at the Kawasaki Todoroki Arena.

Thirdy had eight points, seven boards and four assists.

Shiga and San-En saw their records skid to 13-42 and 21-33, respectively.

Dwight Ramos was one of few Filipinos who emerged victorious Saturday as he chipped in four points, five rebounds and four assists in Levanga Hokkaido's 70-65 win over the Ibaraki Robots at the Hokkai Kita-yale.

Levanga is now at 17-38.

Carl Tamayo, for his part, went scoreless and ended up with one rebound in Ryukyu Golden Kings' 73-72 win over the Sunrockers Shibuya at Okinawa Arena.

Allen Durham paced Ryukyu with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

The Golden Kings improved to 44-11.

The Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, meanwhile, continue to keep Ray Parks Jr. inactive due to injury. They won over the Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 84-71, at the Nagoya Biwajima Sports Center.

Over in B2, Jordan Heading's 25 points could not tow the Nagasaki Velca past the Ehime Orange Vikings, 95-89, at the Nagasaki Prefectural Gymnasium.

Heading's Velca fell short of a comeback as they stumbled to a 42-17 slate.

Greg Slaughter chipped in seven points, six rebounds, and a steal in the Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka's 70-66 win over the Bambitious Nara at the Teriha Sekisui House Arena.

Fukuoka tallied their 20th win against 40 losses this season.

Roosevelt Adams' 16 points and six rebounds wasn't enough as the Kagawa Five Arrows fell to the Kumamoto Volters, 73-69, at the Takamatsu City Gymnasium.

Kagawa, for its part, is at 15-44.

BASKETBALL

JAPAN B.LEAGUE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hail the new king! TNT bags 1st Governors&rsquo; Cup crown, ends Ginebra&rsquo;s reign

Hail the new king! TNT bags 1st Governors’ Cup crown, ends Ginebra’s reign

By Olmin Leyba | 22 hours ago
In front of bewildered pro-Barangay Ginebra supporters, TNT and its outnumbered but loud and proud supporters celebrated coronation...
Sports
fbtw
Sangiao wins quick, nets bonus anew as Zamboanga outpoints Brazilian in ONE Fight Night 9

Sangiao wins quick, nets bonus anew as Zamboanga outpoints Brazilian in ONE Fight Night 9

By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Sangiao (6-0) got things going with a bang as he needed only 58 seconds to submit the erstwhile unbeaten Matias Farinelli...
Sports
fbtw
Sixers take 3-0 lead over Nets; Warriors win

Sixers take 3-0 lead over Nets; Warriors win

22 hours ago
The Philadelphia 76ers pushed the Brooklyn Nets to the brink of elimination on Thursday as the Golden State Warriors clawed...
Sports
fbtw

A betting problem?

By Bill Velasco | 22 hours ago
Betting on sports has always been an unsolvable problem in sports beyond memory.
Sports
fbtw
Williams erupts with 38 points as Tropang Giga dethrone Gin Kings

Williams erupts with 38 points as Tropang Giga dethrone Gin Kings

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Williams dropped a season-high 38 points, including a clutch triple that give TNT a 95-93 lead with 1:15 ticks left in the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lady Bulldogs maul Lady Warriors to clinch Final Four spot

Lady Bulldogs maul Lady Warriors to clinch Final Four spot

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Reigning MVP Bella Belen unleashed 21 points built off of 13 attacks, two blocks, and six aces as they became the third team...
Sports
fbtw
Adamson drubs UP to end 9-year Final Four drought

Adamson drubs UP to end 9-year Final Four drought

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
With a 9-4 record, Adamson became the second team to enter the semifinal round in UAAP Season 85, joining league leaders DLSU...
Sports
fbtw
During China visit, Gordon Hayward looks back on trip to Philippines

During China visit, Gordon Hayward looks back on trip to Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Having been exposed to a larger market because of his work with the Chinese brand, Hayward underscored the importance of garnering...
Sports
fbtw
Im-Mitchell bromance continues to blossom as they lie one back at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Im-Mitchell bromance continues to blossom as they lie one back at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

8 hours ago
Im and Mitchell clicked superbly in the more difficult alternate shot format at TPC Louisiana, trading seven birdies against...
Sports
fbtw
Cebu, Kaya collide in PFL finals preview

Cebu, Kaya collide in PFL finals preview

8 hours ago
The "Visayas Clasico” pits the top two teams in the league, with Kaya holding a slim two-point advantage over a Cebu...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with