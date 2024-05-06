^

Philippine basketball, weightlifting execs to guest at PSA Forum

Philstar.com
May 6, 2024 | 3:26pm
Philippine basketball, weightlifting execs to guest at PSA Forum

MANILA, Philippines – The Tuesday, May 7, session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum is going to be as hot as the summer as top officials of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) and Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) together with the three lifters who qualified to the Paris Olympics serve as special guests at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

SBP Executive Director Erika Dy is set to tackle the plans and programs of the country’s governing body for basketball for the remainder of the year, headlined by the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Latvia this July and window 2 of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in the country in November.

SWP President Monico Puentevella, meanwhile, will bring along Paris Olympic entries Elreen Ando, John Ceniza and Rosegie Ramos with him as they talk about their plans and preparations in this year’s edition of the Summer Games.

The public sports program starts at 10:30 a.m. and is presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Smart/PLDT, MILO, and the 24/7 sports app in the country ArenaPlus.

PSA president Nelson Beltran, sports editor of The STAR, enjoins members and officials to join the lively discussion.

Livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation, the session is also aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2 and shared on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.

