Oranza banners star-studded field in Lumba Tamo Zambales 2024 cycling race

MANILA, Philippines – Cambodia Southeast Asian Games double bronze medalist Ronald Oranza leads a star-studded Elite cast that Governor Hermogenes Ebdane will flag off for the second edition of the Lumba Tamo Zambales 2024 on Tuesday, May 7, in front of Maloma’s Barangay Hall in San Felipe town.

The race — covering 150 kms and finishing at the Zambales Sports Complex in Iba — features 85 Eriders representing the national team and top clubs Philippine Navy-Standard Insurance, 7-Eleven Roadbike Philippines, Excellent, Army, Go For Gold, Victoria Sports Pro Cycling Team aand D’Reyna in the Elite category that will race starting at 6 a.m.

Ebdane will also award the winners of the multi-category race sanctioned by the PhilCycling headed by Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and a major sports component of the province’s world-class celebration of the Dinamulag Mango Festival 2024.

A total of 245 riders are competing in the Junior category, while 221 cyclists are seeing action in the Youth class of the race that also serves as a prelude to Ebdane and Zambales’s hosting of the PhilCycling National Road Team Training Camp starting Monday.

Zambales’s pride Jan Michael Pulidu will be leading D’Reyna’s bid in the race that also features notable riders Efren Reyes Jr., Jude Gabriel Francisco, Mark Julius Bordeos, Ian Valeriano Timbang, Mervin Corpuz, Rustom Lim and Ismael Gorospe Jr.