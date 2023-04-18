^

Philippines, 3 other countries to play in Asia 7s Football Championship

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
April 18, 2023 | 12:43pm
Philippines, 3 other countries to play in Asia 7s Football Championship

MANILA, Philippines – The first-ever BPI AIA Asia 7s will be kicking off Friday, April 21, at the McKinley Hill Stadium. This international seven-a-side football tournament features four nations — host Philippines, Brunei, India and Japan — which will be competing in a single round robin. 

The top two squads will battle for the championship while the lower two squads figure in the clash for third place on Sunday, April 23.

“This tournament is about building dreams,” declared Anton del Rosario, founder of the Philippines’ 7s Football League. “Who doesn’t want to represent their country through sports competition? The Asia 7s platform provides these communities to represent their country through seven-a-side football. I can’t wait to grow these dreams.”

“We’re very happy to extend the partnership across the AIA Philippines Group,” added Bernadette Chincuanco, Head of Branding and Communications, AIA Philippines. “This time around BPI AIA — our bancassurance arm — will come in and sponsor the Asia 7s international football tournament, bringing together the best of football not just from the Philippines but also from other countries to battle it out in the pitch. Through this sponsorship, football becomes the platform through which we bring to life our Purpose of helping people live healthier, longer, better lives.”

“The recent years have made people more aware and realize the importance of their health and many have started to make better choices to improve their lifestyles,” underscored Mika Calixterio, Partnership Marketing Principal of BPI AIA. “We’ve seen more and more people reigniting their love for sports or even trying out new ones. By partnering with Anton and his team, we hope that we can emphasize our advocacy and commitment to help Filipinos live healthier, longer, better lives; and further localize the AIA group’s support for football through BPI AIA’s participation as the newest member of the AIA and 7s partnership family.” 

Now, that family has been extended to the foreign squads who have all been participating international squads have been playing sevens football for years now.

According to India’s playing coach Aniketh Kesarkar, the Indian league has been active for quite some time. 

“This is not our first time to be participating internationally,” bared Kesarkar. “We took part in a tournament in Guatemala six years ago and this will be our second.”

“We currently have a national league with 24 teams associated with us. In fact, we have more talent in 7s football than 11-a-side.”

Speaking of talent, the Japanese team provides a mixture of professionals and amateurs.

“Expectations for the team are high,” admitted Japan’s Brazilian head coach Keller Costa despite fielding a squad that is a mix of former professional players and amateur ones.”

“We are here to win it.”

On Brunei’s part, they are fielding a new team and are looking to not only gain experience, but also to put up a good show. 

“This is a great opportunity for us to represent ourselves and our country,” said Rashid Zakaria, the coach of Brunei. “We might have a new team, but we will give it our all.”

As for the host nation, del Rosario is keeping his cards close to his chest. 

“You’ll see some familiar faces,” he teased about the lineup.

The tournament is also sponsored by 7x7, TapGo TV — which will televise the entire tournament on the digital streaming platform of the same name — Blaze Athletics, and Mansion Sports Bar & Lounge.

