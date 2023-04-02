FEU hosts block party vs UE for bounce back win

MANILA, Philippines — The FEU Lady Tamaraws unleashed a dominant game at the nets as they took a four-set victory over UE, 25-16, 18-25, 25-23, 25-16, in their second round encounter of the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

FEU stood tall with their defense at the net with a season-high 23 blocks, even as they were outworked in spiking, 50-37.

The Lady Tams fended off a tough UE challenge, especially in Set 3 when they stymied a crucial scoring run from the Lady Warriors.

Ann Asis sent FEU to set point, 24-19, after firing off an ace.

But UE scored four straight points punctuated by a Ja Lana down the line hit to get within one, 23-24, and threatened to take the 2-1 lead over the Lady Tams.

Mitzi Panangin came to the rescue, though, with her blocking as she denied Lana at the net in the next rally to seal the set win for FEU.

The tough win buoyed FEU in Set 4 as they built a big lead early.

FEU created distance by as much as eight points, 11-3, after a Jhudielle Quizon double-contact violation.

Panangin finished UE off with an ace to end the match in four sets, 25-16.

Chenie Tagaod topscored for the Lady Tams with 20 points, six of which came off blocks. Jovelyn Fernandez and Panangin added 12 and 11 markers.

Lana led UE in the losing effort with 24 points.

FEU thus reached .500 at 5-5 while the also-ran UE fell to 0-10.

"5-5, masarap yung pakiramdam." said FEU head coach Tina Salak.

"Kulang pa pero I think para masustain namin yung goal namin kailangan namin magdouble time ngayong break. Break namin two days lang then back to reality." she added.

FEU faces NU next on April 16, Sunday, while UE continues to seek for its first win of the season on April 15, Saturday, against the Adamson Lady Falcons.

In the earlier game, the UE men's team shocked the FEU Tamaraws in a five-set thriller, 19-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-20, 15-10.

JM Andaya paced UE in their third win of the season with 17 markers.