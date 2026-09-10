Saan aabot ang Pag-IBIG mo? SMDC, Pag-IBIG Fund MOU brings homeownership closer to Filipinos

(From left) SM Prime and SMDC Vice President and Head of Design, Innovation and Strategy Jessica T. Sy; SMDC Executive Vice President Grace M. Sta. Ana; SM Prime and SMDC President Jeffrey C. Lim; Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta; Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling; and Pag-IBIG Fund Deputy Chief Executive Officer Alexander Hilario G. Aguilar.

MANILA, Philippines — Kaya ko na ba? For many Filipinos, that is where the home search begins.

Pag-IBIG Fund’s recent increase of its maximum housing loan amount to P10 million has widened the financing possibilities for qualified members. But the answer is not found in a loan ceiling alone. Buyers also need to know which projects are accredited, what payments they can manage, what to prepare and where to get reliable information.

SM Development Corporation (SMDC) and the Home Development Mutual Fund, or Pag-IBIG Fund, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on September 8, formalizing their collaboration on homebuyer education, seller preparation, initial buyer guidance and planned homebuyer programs.

The MOU brings selected Pag-IBIG-accredited SMDC home options together with clearer information and support. The shared aspiration is simple: sariling bahay, abot-kaya sa Pag-IBIG.

With Pag-IBIG Fund’s higher loan ceiling, qualified members have more home options to consider, including selected accredited SMDC projects. That is the thinking behind “Saan Aabot ang Pag-IBIG Mo?”, a question that moves beyond how much a member may borrow to where that financing can take them and what makes sense for their life and budget.

First Row (L-R): Atty. Mena R. Ojeda Jr., Vice President and Head of Legal Affairs and Risk Management, SMDC; Marking C. Que, Senior Vice President and Head of Customer Support, SMDC; Jessica T. Sy, Vice President and Head of Design, Innovation and Strategy, SM Prime and SMDC; Jeffrey C. Lim, President of SM Prime and SMDC; Jose Ramon P. Aliling, Secretary, Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD); Marilene C. Acosta, Chief Executive Officer, Pag-IBIG Fund; Alexander Hilario G. Aguilar, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Pag-IBIG Fund; and Tina Marie I. Gabiosa, Acting Vice President, NCR Sales Group, and Concurrent Acting Vice President, Regional Sales Group, Pag-IBIG Fund. Second Row (L-R): Carlo O. Alampay, Vice President and Head of Regulatory Compliance, SM Prime; Susan G. Nicdao, Vice President and Head of Nature Project Development, SMDC; Grace M. Sta. Ana, Executive Vice President, SMDC; Eduardo P. Robles Jr., Senior Undersecretary, Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD); Benjamin R. Felix Jr., Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Operations Cluster, Pag-IBIG Fund; and Atty. Jose Robert F. Po, Acting Vice President, Legal and Corporate Advisory Group, Pag-IBIG Fund.

The life behind the loan

No single type of home answers every buyer’s needs. A young professional may want to live closer to work and reclaim hours lost in traffic. A growing family may need more room for the children. An OFW may be working toward a house and lot the family can finally come home to.



These decisions are rarely made overnight. They often come after years of work, saving and putting the family’s needs first.

“My father has always believed in building a nation of homeowners,” said Jessica Sy, SMDC vice president and head of design, innovation and strategy. “That vision is personal to our family because a home gives people stability, a place to belong and something lasting to pass on. Through our partnership with Pag-IBIG Fund, we can help more Filipino families explore a practical way to own a home and understand how to begin.”

Across its broader portfolio, SMDC offers different types of homes designed around varying priorities, including location, space, lifestyle and budget.

SMDC Heights offers city-centered high-rise living; SMDC Nature, mid-rise communities built around open space and wellness; and SMDC Symphony Homes, house-and-lot communities in regional growth areas.

Pag-IBIG financing is currently available for selected Pag-IBIG-accredited SMDC projects, including Coast Residences in Pasay City, Spring Residences in Parañaque City, Hill Residences in Quezon City, and SMDC Cheerful Homes 1 and 2 in Pampanga.

Additional SMDC projects in Makati City, Mandaluyong City and Pasay City are undergoing accreditation. These will be announced soon after the accreditation process has been completed.



The collaboration supports broader efforts by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, or DHSUD, and Pag-IBIG Fund to strengthen private-sector participation in housing.



DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling, who also chairs the Pag-IBIG Board of Trustees, said the partnership supports the administration’s efforts to expand affordable homeownership.



“The direction of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. under Expanded 4PH is clear. Government and the private sector must work together so that more Filipino families can own homes that suit their needs and budgets. This means not only offering affordable financing but also working with developers so that more homes are built to match what Filipino workers need and can afford. Ang layunin natin ay mabigyan ang mas maraming manggagawang Pilipino ng tunay na pagkakataong magkaroon ng sariling bahay na malapit sa trabaho at pasok sa budget ng kanilang pamilya,” Aliling said.

“Homeownership is too important for any one institution to address alone. Making it more attainable requires strong partners with a shared commitment to Filipino families,” said Jeffrey C. Lim, president of SM Prime and SM Development Corporation.

“The government plays a critical role in making home financing more affordable, while developers like SMDC must provide homes and communities that deliver lasting value. With DHSUD, Pag-IBIG Fund and SMDC working together, Filipino homebuyers can get more of what they need: better financing, the right space, a good location, convenient access and a community where they can build their lives.

A Shared Commitment to Filipino Homeownership. Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta and SM Prime and SMDC Vice President and Head of Design, Innovation and Strategy Jessica T. Sy share a light moment following the signing of the memorandum of understanding between Pag-IBIG Fund and SMDC.

A clearer place to begin

Homebuyer education is central to the MOU. SMDC is training its sellers and developing frequently asked questions to prepare them for initial inquiries about Pag-IBIG financing. Sellers can help buyers identify participating projects, understand basic requirements and find the appropriate next step.

SMDC has also established a help desk where buyers can ask about participating projects, request for indicative computations and understand the basic documents they need to prepare.

Pag-IBIG Fund alone determines borrower eligibility, property appraisal, actual loan amounts and approval based on income, capacity to pay and applicable program rules.

“Most buyers ask very practical questions: ‘Pasok ba ako? Magkano ang kailangan kong ihanda? Ano ang susunod?’” said Marking Que, SMDC senior vice president and head of customer support. “They should not have to piece the answers together on their own. Our role is to give them a clear starting point, help them prepare and connect them to the Pag-IBIG Fund process.”

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta said the partnership gives qualified members a more practical path to finding and financing a home.

“Affordable financing truly serves its purpose when our members also have suitable homes to choose from. Through our partnership with SMDC, more Filipino workers can choose a home that fits their family’s needs and budget, then pay for it on affordable terms through Pag-IBIG,” Acosta said.

“Para sa ating mga miyembro sa NCR, Metro Cebu at iba pang lungsod, gusto naming magkaroon sila ng bahay na malapit sa trabaho at paaralan, para walk to work sila at walk to school naman ang kanilang mga anak. Sa tulong ng Pag-IBIG Fund at ng mga pribadong developer na katuwang namin tulad ng SMDC, kaya nang matupad ng mas maraming manggagawang Pilipino ang pangarap na magkaroon ng sariling bahay na akma sa kanilang pangangailangan.”

Pag-IBIG Housing Loans are available for amounts of up to P10 million per qualified borrower, with repayment terms of up to 30 years. Qualified socialized housing borrowers may avail themselves of the subsidized 3% rate. Members purchasing homes above the socialized housing ceiling may qualify for promotional rates of 4.5% on loans of up to P4.9 million or 5.75% on loans above P4.9 million and up to P10 million. The promotional rates are available until Dec. 31, 2026.

Reaching Filipinos here and abroad

SMDC is also preparing housing caravans and roadshows in selected Philippine and overseas locations to bring information on accredited home options and Pag-IBIG financing closer to Filipinos wherever they live and work.

For OFWs, plans for home are often made from thousands of kilometers away, between shifts and across time zones, with their families back in the Philippines. The planned overseas outreach will give them a way to explore available options while abroad instead of waiting for their next trip home.

A home gives a family more than an address. It gives them a place from which to build what comes next.

For Filipino workers and families asking, Saan Aabot ang Pag-IBIG Mo? Perhaps all the way home.

For information on SMDC developments available through Pag-IBIG financing, call 0917 777 7632 or email [email protected].

Editor’s Note: This press release from Pag-IBIG Fund is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.