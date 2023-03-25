^

Sports

B. League: Kiefer comes up clutch for Shiga; Sotto, Hiroshima rebound

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 25, 2023 | 9:23pm
B. League: Kiefer comes up clutch for Shiga; Sotto, Hiroshima rebound
Kiefer Ravena
B. League

MANILA, Philippines — Kiefer Ravena converted in the end game to tow the Shiga Lakes to a 93-87 victory over the Sunrockers Shibuya during the 2022-23 Japan B. League season at the Shiga Daihatsu Arena on Saturday.

The guard scored five of his 13 total points in the final 1:13 of the game, highlighted by the go-ahead triple to give Shiga the 89-87 advantage with 33 ticks left on the clock.

Kelvin Martin reinforced the former Ateneo standout as he scored four points in the last 19 seconds to give Shiga back-to-back wins and improved to 8-36 for the year.

Adding to his 13 points, Kiefer also tallied six assists and two rebounds in 22 minutes of action.

Elsewhere, Kai Sotto and the Hiroshima Dragonflies are back in the win column with an 81-70 result over the Toyama Grouses as the Kurobe City Sports Center.

The big man was limited in scoring with just four points but had an all-around game with nine boards, six assists, two blocks, and a steal in 24 minutes.

Nick Mayo paced Hiroshima with 21 points on an efficient 6-of-11 clip as the Dragonflies bump up their record to 32-12.

Carl Tamayo was scoreless in less than three minutes of action as a starter in the Ryukyu Golden Kings' 75-73 win over the Sendai 89ers at Okinawa Arena.

Ryukyu survived Tamayo's absence as they improved their record to 35-9 for the year.

Dwight Ramos and the Levanga Hokkaido, for their part, absorbed an 88-65 loss to the Alvark Tokyo at Yoyogi National Stadium.

Ramos scored 12 points and committed three turnovers as Hokkaido fell to 12-32.

Also absorbing a loss were Matthew Wright and the Kyoto Hannaryz as they were nipped by the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 87-75, at the Tottori Prefectural Gymnasium.

Wright's 18 points, along with Jarrod Uthoff's 21 markers was not enough as Kyoto are now 16-28 in the year.

Thirdy Ravena's 21 points, meanwhile, were for naught as the San-En NeoPheonix bowed to the Utsonomiya Brex, 80-68, at the Nikkan Arena.

Thirdy was an efficient 7-of-10 from the field and also tallied five boards and two assists. But San-En could not regain their footing after falling behind early.

San-En sports a 17-27 slate.

Ray Parks Jr., for his part, continues to miss games for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins.

The Diamond Dolphins beat the Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 88-81, over at the Dolphins Arena.

Coty Clarke paced an undermanned Dolphins' side with 31 points.

In B2 action, Jordah Heading and the Nagasaki Velca scored a blowout over the Kagawa Five Arrows, 81-51, at the Nagasaki Prefectural Gymnasium.

Heading tallied eight markers, one rebound, one assist, and one steal in the victory and improve to 36-15.

Adams was not activated by Kagawa in the loss that sent them crashing to 14-37.

Greg Slaughter, meanwhile, had three points, one rebound, and one assist in the Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka's 65-63 loss to the Bambitious Nara at the ROHTO Arena Nara.

Fukuoka saw their record drop to 16-35.

