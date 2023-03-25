Ramos, Bravo lead IRONKIDS top finishers

Kids eagerly await the start of the swim leg of the IRONKIDS Philippines.

DAVAO — Euan Ramos and Carlisle Bravo flashed superb running skills to top their respective categories in the premier 13-15 age-group division of the IRONKIDS Philippines at the Azuela Cove here Saturday.

Dustin Bersabal and Christy Ann Perez, on the other hand, dominated 11-12 side of the swim and run event, while Francis Batican and Aliya Adre turned in inspired performances to lead the top finishers in the 9-10 category.

Jashiva Arsua and James Tagara bested 33 others in the youngest 6-8 class of the event ushering in the Alveo IRONMAN 70.3 Davao Sunday.

Ramos, 14, came out of the swim leg way back at 10th place with a 03:45-minute effort but rallied with a best 07:30 time in the closing run part for an 11:59 clocking over the 250m and 2km run distance.

Carron Canas, who posted 0:31 in swim, came in second in 12:20 after an 08:04 in the run while Angelo de Vera posted 12:33 for third after 03:36 and 08:08 clocking in the swim and run legs, respectively, of the event organized by The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc.

Unlike in previous IRONKIDS races, there were actually no winners this time with the event staged to provide the youngsters the opportunity to feel the excitement of competition while enjoying the outdoors and promoting healthy living.

The 14-year-old Bravo likewise submitted the best time in the run (09:10) after a 04:21 clocking in swim for a 14:19 total, edging Candace Socito, who ranked next in 14:28 (04:07-09:27) while recent Vermosa IRONKIDS winner Celinda Raagas came in third in 15:08 (04:24-09:36).

Bersabal topped the 200m swim and 1.5km run race in 10:17 (02:54-06:34) with Henry Go and Nigel Armada taking the next two spots in 10:51 (03:08-06:50) and 10:57 (03:18-06:49), respectively, while Perez actually finished second overall in 10:35 (03:05-06:41), finishing way ahead of Fritzie Surima and Elizza Ecalla, who timed 11:03 (03:20-06:55) and 11:22 (03:38-06:46), respectively.

Batican posted 10:49 on times of 03:23 (swim) and 06:37 (run) over the 150m swim and 1.5km run race with Fraizer Ygot coming in second in 11:05 (02:59-07:08) and Earl Pearson submitting 11:16 (03:11-07:09) for third.

Adre timed 02:54 in swim and 07:38 in run for 11:30 while Henia Go posted 11:35 (03:14-07:27) and Seanna Clarke clocked 12:19 (03:40-07:41); even as Arsua sustained a hot start in the 100m swim and 1km run race to turn in an 08:04 (02:20-04:52) in the youngest category in girls’ play.

Mitch Salva took the No. 2 ranking with 08:18 (02:24-04:59) while Scarlett Bagaipo timed 08:40 (02:27-05:04) while Tagara posted 08:55 (02:37-05:04) to finish ahead of Chris Lacuna, who timed 09:07 (03:27-04:46) and Alfonso Sumabat, who clocked 10:30 (02:58-06:18).