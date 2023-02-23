^

Brownlee leads Gilas 12 vs Lebanon

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 23, 2023 | 7:34pm
Brownlee leads Gilas 12 vs Lebanon
Justin Brownlee
MANILA, Philippines — Naturalized player Justin Brownlee will banner Gilas Pilipinas on Friday as they go up against Lebanon in the final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Philippine Arena.

Smart Sports posted the 12-man roster Thursday evening, where Brownlee is joined by Ginebra teammate Scottie Thompson and Jamie Malonzo.

Ateneo's Mason Amos will also be making his debut for the senior national team as he made it to the final cut.

June Mar Fajardo of the San Miguel Beermen joins fellow PBA players Calvin Oftana and CJ Perez in the lineup as well.

Japan B. League reinforcements Ray Parks Jr., Thirdy Ravena, Jordan Heading, Kiefer Ravena and Dwight Ramos will all be available for head coach Chot Reyes too.

With his inclusion in the lineup, Ramos is now the only player to suit up for Gilas in all six windows of the qualifiers.

This will be the first Gilas game in the Philippine Arena since the infamous brawl with Australia back in 2018.

Tip-off is at 6 p.m.

On Monday, Gilas caps off the qualifiers with another home game against Jordan.

