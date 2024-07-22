^

Business

ALI leads push for greener property sector

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
July 22, 2024 | 12:00am
ALI leads push for greener property sector
Marking a first for the Philippine real estate sector, the funding package includes a P6 billion sustainability-linked bond and a P14.5 billion sustainability-linked loan from the International Finance Corp. (IFC).
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Real estate giant Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) reinforced its push for a greener property sector in the country after successfully raising P20.5 billion through its pioneering sustainability-linked financing program.

Marking a first for the Philippine real estate sector, the funding package includes a P6 billion sustainability-linked bond and a P14.5 billion sustainability-linked loan from the International Finance Corp. (IFC).

“This landmark investment drives our efforts in portfolio decarbonization, reinforcing our commitment to a greener property sector in the Philippines,” ALI president and CEO Meean Dy said.

ALI said the sustainability-linked financing program aligns the company’s financial commitments with its environmental targets.

Aside from cementing its position as a sustainability leader in the real estate sector, ALI said the program also sets a precedent for future green financing initiatives in the Philippines.

The company said the interest rates of the sustainability-linked bond and loan are linked to its performance on key sustainability metrics, including a 42 percent reduction in emissions from malls, offices and hotels by 2030 as well as achieving EDGE Zero Carbon certification for 1.5 million square meters of office properties by 2025.

According to ALI, failure to meet these targets will result in a five-basis point increase in interest rates for each unmet target, up to a total of 10 basis points.

The P6 billion sustainability-linked bond in particular has a 10-year term and carries a coupon rate of 6.9931 percent per annum.

Anchored by pension funds and institutional investors, it is the first of its kind offered to the public in the Philippines.

The P14.5 billion sustainability-linked loan provided by IFC, meanwhile, is ALI’s first loan from a multilateral agency and IFC’s first sustainability-linked loan for a Philippine corporate.

ALI said the loan, which will be drawn in up to four disbursements, supports its decarbonization efforts and green building initiatives.

In particular, the funding will enable the company to implement energy and water-saving measures across its commercial real estate portfolio, including energy-efficient lighting and cooling systems, passive building design, low-flow water fixtures and water harvesting and recycling systems.

ALI has a diverse real estate portfolio composed of residential, office, commercial and industrial properties.

It has more than 11,000 hectares of land bank and a solid track record in developing large-scale, integrated mixed-use and sustainable estates.

vuukle comment

REAL ESTATE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lagoon Catamaran celebrates 40th anniversary in Philippines

Lagoon Catamaran celebrates 40th anniversary in Philippines

8 hours ago
Yacht dealer European Yachts’ Lagoon, a renowned leader in the catamaran yacht industry, marked its 40th year through...
Business
fbtw
CrowdStrike crash raises questions about tech dependency

CrowdStrike crash raises questions about tech dependency

By Anuj Chopra | 1 day ago
Catastrophic computer outages caused by a software update from one company have once again exposed the dangers of global technological...
Business
fbtw
Fewer Filipinos want to work abroad, but most still eager for foreign remote work

Fewer Filipinos want to work abroad, but most still eager for foreign remote work

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Fewer Filipinos want to work abroad, but local professionals are eager to work remotely for foreign employers, a new study...
Business
fbtw
Netflix wins subscribers as ad strategy pays off

Netflix wins subscribers as ad strategy pays off

2 days ago
Netflix on Thursday said it added eight million new subscribers in the second quarter, as the home of hit shows "The Crown"...
Business
fbtw

Anti-aging cream

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Approaching 95 years of age, Mrs. Santos finally decided it was time to give up her apartment in New York and move to Miami. She was given the name of a Florida realtor, who enthusiastically drove her all over Miami,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BSP to expand cyber resilience efforts, further explore AI

BSP to expand cyber resilience efforts, further explore AI

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) will be launching its Financial Services Cyber Resilience Plan for 2024 to 2029 next...
Business
fbtw
More than just a buzzword: Sustainability taken to heart by Philippines firms

More than just a buzzword: Sustainability taken to heart by Philippines firms

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Sustainability has become a buzzword among publicly listed companies in the Philippines, perhaps even becoming overused at...
Business
fbtw

How reliable is GDP as a measure of economic performance?

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Every quarter, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) provides a report on the country’s economic performance by presenting the National Accounts, which includes the gross domestic product (GDP).
Business
fbtw
SOS Philippines: Turning food waste into meals, in haste

SOS Philippines: Turning food waste into meals, in haste

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
Government estimates show that in 35 years, the country’s 115-million population will grow by around 30 million, which...
Business
fbtw
Clean energy race: Green light or red flag?

Clean energy race: Green light or red flag?

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
The Philippines has shifted into high gear and revved up the engine toward a greener finish line, but the race is still far...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with