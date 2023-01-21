^

Sports

Saso falters with 73, falls behind by 10

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 21, 2023 | 11:58am
Saso falters with 73, falls behind by 10
Yuka Saso of Japan plays her shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club on January 19, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.
Julio Aguilar / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso struggled trying to sustain a hot frontside windup Thursday, hobbling with a double bogey and a bogey against two birdies, her one-over 73 dropping her from joint sixth to a share of 16th and way off an in-form Brooke Henderson halfway through the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Championship in Orlando, Florida Friday.

Brimming with confidence after closing out the first round with a three-birdie binge to hack out a 70, Saso actually got to three-under overall with a birdie on the par-3 No. 5. But a couple of errant shots led to a double-bogey on the next and after picking up another stroke on the par-5 11th, the 2021 US Women’s Open champion yielded another stroke on the 15th and finished with a 37-36.

With a 143 aggregate, the ICTSI-backed shotmaker fell 10 strokes off Henderson, who rode on a fiery four-birdie salvo from No. 2 to fire a solid 66 and pull away by four shots over Nelly Korda with an 11-under 133 total.

Korda put in a 69 for a 137 while Charley Hull and Taiwanese Wei-Ling Hsu matched outputs for the second straight day (69) to remain at joint third at 138 in the all-winners tournament serving as the kickoff leg of this year’s LPGA Tour.

Saso settled for a 261-yard driving norm but still missed five fairways. She also wrestled with her irons and missed six greens and finished with 31 putts.

But she expects to rebound in the pivotal round although Henderson looked poise to dominating the 29-player event with her stellar play, giving up just one stroke while hitting 12 birdies in the first 36 holes.

Meanwhile, Mardy Fish scored 41 Stableford points to storm past Annika Sorenstam after two rounds of the 54-hole celebrity competition spicing up the $1.5 pro tournament.

Fish now has 78 points, nine ahead of Sorenstam, who slowed down from a 39 with a 30 for a 69 to drop to joint second with Chad Pfeiffer, who shot 37 points.

YUKA SASO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Meet the woman behind world-class Filipino esports talents

Meet the woman behind world-class Filipino esports talents

By Michelle Lojo | 2 days ago
ECHO’s country manager, Mitch Liwanag, is well known in the Mobile Legends scene, having been part of esports organizations...
Sports
fbtw

JB, JMF, kai in New Gilas Mix

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
It’s back to the grind for Gilas Pilipinas.
Sports
fbtw
Amit claws out of 0-5 hole, stays alive in women&rsquo;s world 9-ball tiff

Amit claws out of 0-5 hole, stays alive in women’s world 9-ball tiff

By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
Call Rubilen Amit the Efren "Bata" Reyes of Philippine women's billiards.
Sports
fbtw

Inoue: Been there, done that

By Bill Velasco | 13 hours ago
“There is nothing left to do and no one I want to fight in the bantamweight division. It will be a challenge against opponents who are bigger than me but this is the real fight coming up. I’m really excited...
Sports
fbtw
Utah's Clarkson grateful to Filipinos fans for NBA All-Star push

Utah's Clarkson grateful to Filipinos fans for NBA All-Star push

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
As Salt Lake City is set to host the festivities, there has been a concerted effort from Filipino fans, as well as Filipino-Americans...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
How ECHO broke the code of Blacklist International at the M4 World Championships

How ECHO broke the code of Blacklist International at the M4 World Championships

1 day ago
ECHO ended the dynasty of Blacklist International, breaking the almost adamantine code and triumphantly taking home the title...
Sports
fbtw
M5 hosting to help Philippines become esports hub, says POC chief

M5 hosting to help Philippines become esports hub, says POC chief

By Michelle Lojo | 5 days ago
The M5 World Championship in the Philippines is set to happen in December 2023.
Sports
fbtw
Sweet Revenge: ECHO sweeps Blacklist International to rule all-Filipino M4 final

Sweet Revenge: ECHO sweeps Blacklist International to rule all-Filipino M4 final

By Michelle Lojo | 5 days ago
A finals rematch of Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines Season Ten, ECHO completed their redemption bid in the...
Sports
fbtw
MLBB World Championships heads to Manila in 2023

MLBB World Championships heads to Manila in 2023

By Michelle Lojo | 5 days ago
Moonton Games announced the move on the day of the M4 grand finals which pits defending champions Blacklist International...
Sports
fbtw
All-Pinoy M4 final set as ECHO eliminates RRQ Hoshi

All-Pinoy M4 final set as ECHO eliminates RRQ Hoshi

By Michelle Lojo | 6 days ago
Hungry to meet compatriots Blacklist International yet again, ECHO's early game aggression saw the game in favor of the Orcas,...
Sports
fbtw
Players find extra drive with overwhelming fan support at M4 Mobile Legends tourney

Players find extra drive with overwhelming fan support at M4 Mobile Legends tourney

By Michelle Lojo | 6 days ago
The overwhelming support of a crowd can turn the tides in a very intense matchup.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with