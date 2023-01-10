Ex-Ginebra guard Labagalaâ€™s team to defend UBL title

Ex-Ginebra guard Labagala’s team to defend UBL title

MANILA, Philippines – Passion, handled by former Ginebra guard Rob Labagala, is ready to launch its title retention bid in the fifth season of the United Basketball League.

The league, which starts its new season on January 15 at SPCC in Caloocan, will now have a total of 44 teams joining.

Passion is the defending champion of the Under-19 division with Labagala calling the shots.

A pesky guard from University of the East, Labagala played for Ginebra for three years before he got traded to Barako Bull in 2014.

In 2015, he transferred to TNT where he got reunited with Jong Uichico, the same coach who drafted him, and together they won a championship in the Commissioner’s Cup that season.

When he ended his PBA career, he decided embark in coaching and one of those he mentored was former national youth standout Migs Pascual.

Labagala and his team is ready for the new challenge in this tournament headed by former PBA player and two-time SEA Games gold medalist Allan Salangsang, who serves as league commissioner and being assisted by Joel Ngo, tapped as the technical director.

Aside from Passion, other notable teams competing are Philippine Christian University-Wang’s Sports, Blue Panther, Hustle by DMC Sportswear, Bombers, Paragon, PCAF, SPCC Blue Panthers, Pace Academy, National University-MOA, Brotherhood, Spring Oil, Mighty Warriors, Disciples, MBC, Aspirants Basketball, Supremo, Pheno Ballers, Triple J Basketball, Manila Braves, Skilled Hoops, Mind Over Matter, Dauntless J Basketball, Legends and EDSCI Green Knights.

After the fifth season, UBL is going to bring the action in Southern Tagalog for its planned Inter-School tournament. The group also has plans of coming up with its first ever Inter-Cities and Municipalities and an invitational international tournament, all of them happening this year.