All set for 32nd Defense and Sporting Arms Show

The Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers of the Philippines (AFAD), headed by President Alaric “Aric” Topacio, said its 41 participating members are preparing to feature a wide selection of local and imported firearms, including rifles, pistols, shotguns and accessories.

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s leading firearms dealers will showcase the latest firearms, accessories and related products as the 32nd Defense and Sporting Arms Show (DSAS) holds its third and final installment for the year from November 18-22 at the Megatrade Hall of SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

The Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers of the Philippines (AFAD), headed by President Alaric “Aric” Topacio, said its 41 participating members are preparing to feature a wide selection of local and imported firearms, including rifles, pistols, shotguns and accessories.

“This is AFAD’s final gun show for the year, and we invite gun enthusiasts to visit the event and explore the latest products available in the local market,” Topacio said.

He pointed out that the organizers held the first part of the show last July, followed by another successful event at the Limketkai Center in Cagayan de Oro City last August.

Topacio reaffirmed AFAD’s commitment to responsible gun ownership and expressed the association’s support for reasonable and well-considered policy reforms that promote public safety without unnecessarily burdening legitimate firearm owners.

He highlighted that AFAD recognises the government's responsibility to tighten firearm regulations, but policymakers need to ground policies in evidence, execute them fairly, and keep them consistent with current laws, particularly Republic Act No. 10591 and its implementing rules and regulations.

“AFAD supports logical and reasonable policy revisions that genuinely improve public safety and promote responsible gun ownership. However, we do not support regulations that unnecessarily restrict legitimate, law-abiding firearm owners or impose additional burdens without a clear and compelling basis,” Topacio said.

According to Topacio, authorities and policymakers must distinguish between incidents involving privately owned, licensed firearms and those involving government-issued firearms, including weapons issued to state personnel.

He added that public safety policies must address the actual causes and circumstances of firearm-related incidents rather than penalize an entire community of responsible and law-abiding gun owners.

Topacio also expressed his appreciation to PNP Chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. following the issuance of revised guidelines and procedures governing the acquisition and registration of rifles categorized as small arms, including the sale of their ammunition and cartridges to licensed citizens.

“This revision did not happen by chance. It was the direct result of the concerns raised by the Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers of the Philippines, Inc. (AFAD), as acknowledged in the PNP’s own memorandum. For years, AFAD sat at the table, pushed back, and made the case that the rules on rifles had gone further than what RA 10591 and its implementing rules and regulations actually allow,” Topacio said.

The revised guidelines specify ammunition allowances of 50 rounds per registered rifle and 1,000 rounds for licensed sports shooters. Active and retired personnel of the PNP, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Coast Guard, National Bureau of Investigation and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency are allowed 360 rounds, according to AFAD.

Topacio said the revision demonstrates the importance of constructive engagement between government agencies and legitimate stakeholders in developing regulations that are both practical and consistent with the law.

The DSAS will also serve as a one-stop venue for individuals seeking information and assistance in completing the requirements for a License to Own and Possess Firearms (LTOPF) and firearm registration. (Contributed story)