PSC, PFF honor footballer Andres Aldeguer

In recognition of this remarkable achievement, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) honored Andres Alderguer (center) on November 13 at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex

MANILA, Philippines — Sixty-eight years after his great-granduncle made Philippine football history, young national team standout Andres Aldeguer has brought his family’s remarkable sporting legacy full circle, emerging as a standard-bearer for the country’s next generation of football champions.

In the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, Aldeguer converted the decisive penalty in the 92nd minute in the Philippines’ 2-1 victory over Kuwait, securing the country’s first men’s football win in the Games since 1958.

Remarkably, that previous victory was also secured also by an Aldeguer. Andres’ great-granduncle, George Aldeguer, scored the winning goal in the Philippines’ historic 1–0 triumph over host country Japan during the Asian Games of that year.

Two generations. Two historic goals. One extraordinary family legacy — and a new chapter for Philippine football.

In recognition of this remarkable achievement, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) honored Andres on November 13 at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex. The ceremony was attended by PSC Chairman John Patrick “Pato” Gregorio, PFF President John Anthony Gutierrez, fellow sports officials, Migs Almeda, and members of the Aldeguer family.

The recognition comes at a pivotal moment for Philippine football, as Gregorio and Gutierrez lead efforts to strengthen the country’s football infrastructure and establish a sustainable development pathway for aspiring young athletes.

Just two days later, on November 15, the two sports leaders joined FIFA President Gianni Infantino in signing a landmark agreement to redevelop the historic Rizal Memorial football stadium into a world-class sporting venue. Under the agreement, FIFA will provide funding, the PFF will oversee project implementation, and the PSC will extend institutional and site support.

The partnership represents a significant step toward providing Filipino footballers with the facilities and training environments needed to compete at the highest international levels.

Under Gutierrez’s leadership, the PFF has also made substantial strides in its nationwide football infrastructure program, with new pitches inaugurated or turned over in Balanga, Bataan; Tagum City, Davao del Norte; Leganes, Iloilo; Puerto Princesa, Palawan; and Isulan, Sultan Kudarat in 2026.

Further developments in Baguio City and Naga City, supported through partnerships involving the PSC, PFF, and local stakeholders, are expected to expand access to quality football facilities beyond Metro Manila.

For Chairman Gregorio, these investments are part of a broader vision to nurture Filipino sporting talent and create more opportunities for athletes to excel internationally.

“We’ll have 100 more Andreses,” Gregorio declared, expressing his ambition to develop a new generation of Filipino athletes capable of achieving international success.

Gutierrez, meanwhile, continues to champion grassroots football, youth development, coaching programs, and regional competitions, recognizing these initiatives as essential foundations for long-term success on the international stage.

Migs Almeda, who attended the recognition ceremony, shared this optimism about the country’s emerging football talent.

“I think Andres, this group is the future,” Almeda remarked, emphasizing the importance of international exposure, quality training, and sustained institutional support in developing world-class Filipino athletes.

For Philippine football, Andres Aldeguer represents far more than the continuation of an extraordinary family legacy. He stands at the pinnacle of an emerging generation of Filipino football talent — champions in the making, equipped with the skill, determination, confidence, and international experience to elevate Philippine football to new heights.

His historic achievement offers a glimpse of what the country can accomplish when exceptional talent is matched with the right opportunities, resources, and support.

With Gregorio and Gutierrez working to strengthen Philippine football’s foundations, the vision is clear: to transform remarkable individual breakthroughs into a sustained tradition of football excellence.

Sixty-eight years separated two historic Aldeguer goals. But with Andres at the forefront of a promising new generation, Philippine football’s next golden era may already be taking shape.