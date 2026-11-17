Concio shows potential, grabs share of second place in Philippine International Chess tilt

MANILA, Philippines — Michael Concio Jr. has shown he is capable of living up to hype as the next Filipino Grandmaster.

The 21-year-old International Master gave a glimpse of that potential by finishing in a tie for second with 6.5 points each before ending up fifth after tiebreaks were applied in the just concluded Misamis Occidental Philippine International Chess Championship at the AMORAP in Sinacaban.

Concio, who trounced Russian IM Miroslav Vlasenko in 50 moves of a King’s Indian Attack in the ninth and final round, finished unbeaten with four triumphs and five draws, including one with top seed GM Evgeny Romanov of Macedonia in the penultimate round.

He also emerged as the best finisher among Filipino participants in the event bankrolled by host Gov. Henry Oaminal and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and WR Chess.

Also part of that group was Grandmaster Daniel Quizon, who blasted Indian Sai Surapaneni Chidvilashn in 62 moves of an English and wound up at eighth.

IMs Pau Bersamina and Christian Gian Karlo Arca also finished in the top 10 with six points apiece.

Indian GM Chakraborty Mayank, 17, ruled the meet with 7.5 points, or a full point ahead of the tough field.

Meanwhile, Mayank and most of the participants in Sinacaban flew to Manila yesterday to see action in the last of the three-part offering by the National Chess Federation — the AQ Prime International Open Championship unfurling Wednesday up to November 25 at the UP-Asian Institute of Tourism in Quezon City.

A total of six GMs, including Joey Antonio — who was fresh from his successful stint in the Seniors circuit in Europe — nine IMs, six FMs, a WGM and three WIMs are seeing action in the nine-round tournament staking GM and IM norms.