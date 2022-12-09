^

Warriors, Magis thwart UNTV Cup foes

Philstar.com
December 9, 2022 | 12:05pm
Warriors, Magis thwart UNTV Cup foes
Jose Midas Marquez
Sourced photo

Games Dec. 18
(Paco Arena, Manila)

2 p.m. – OP-PMS vs GSIS
3:30 p.m. – Ombudsman vs NHA
5 p.m. – Judiciary and AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Supreme Court Associate Justice Jose Midas Marquez displayed his deadly marksmanship to share the limelight with defending champion Department of Environment and Natural Resources in the 9th UNTV Cup last Wednesday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The sweet-shooting Marquez conspired with former PBA player Chester Tolomia in leading the Judiciary Magis to a 96-76 demolition of the GSIS Furies while the DENR Warriors outlasted the PNP Responders, 81-72, in Group B of the event exclusively organized for public servants.

In the lone Group A match, Senate showed no mercy by mauling Ombudsman, 94-29, so far the largest winning margin in the league that offers P3 million to the chosen charity of the champion team.

While Tolomia top-scored for the Magis with 28 points, it was Marquez who drew loud cheers from the bleachers, scoring all his 15 points from the 3-point zone to help create the much-needed separation in the payoff period.

Tolomia completed a double-double performance by grabbing 10 rebounds.

Archie Gamboa spearheaded DENR’s well-balanced attack with 20 points on top of four rebounds and two assists. Four other DENR players also finished in double digits.

Olan Omiping, a former teammate of PBA star James Yap at UE, paced the Responders with 21 points.

Lawrence Jay Gasparillo posted 22 points and three rebounds to lead the Senate Defenders their second straight win in as many games.

