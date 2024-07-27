^

Business

Bigger budget for digital infrastructure sought

The Philippine Star
July 27, 2024 | 12:00am
Bigger budget for digital infrastructure sought
“The President said some P3 trillion in total investments in various sectors have already been green lane certified,” he said.
Philstar.com / Jovannie Lambayan, file

MANILA, Philippines — Greater budget allocation in the 2025 budget and succeeding cycles should be prioritized to plug the gaps in digital infrastructure raised by President Marcos during his State of the Nation Address last Monday, a top international think tank said.

Stratbase Institute president Victor Andres Manhit said that aside from economic development and inclusive growth, connectivity is most crucial in post-disaster efforts as is being seen in the aftermath of Typhoon Carina, and in preventing similar damage and destruction through information sharing and dissemination.

“The President said some P3 trillion in total investments in various sectors have already been green lane certified,” he said.

“This is well and good, but our legislators should already be looking ahead and prioritize the funding of Phases 2 and 3 of the national fiber backbone as soon as possible.”

During the SONA, President Marcos reported that Phase 1 of the National Fiber Backbone has been operationalized, with the next two phases expected to be completed by 2026. The backbone intends to improve the number of households in the Philippines connected to the internet, which in 2022 stood at just 77 percent of 20.6 million households.

“It is heartening that the President acknowledged the initiative and participation of private sector partners in accomplishing our nation’s connectivity goals,” Manhit said, as Marcos committed that reforms in policies and streamlining processes will have full government support.

In his speech, the President mentioned the nearly 10 million unique user devices benefiting from free internet in over 13,000 locations in the country.

“But while much has been done, a lot more needs to be accomplished so that our economy can truly become digitally empowered, and our people truly digitally capable,” Manhit added.

The Telecom Review recently ranked the Philippines the 41st in the world in terms of internet speed. “This is compounded by the great disparity among regions in terms of consistency and quality of the connectivity,” Manhit said.

“It is here where IT infrastructure is crucial. Without sufficient investments in digital infrastructure, the plan will unfortunately remain in the critical wish list and will again be nagging problem in the next SONA.”

In his speech, the President said he wants to ensure that the speed and quality of the country’s information technology development always mirrors the pace and trajectory of our economic aspirations.

Manhit also underscored that the digital gap in the Philippine education system remains glaring, with thousands of schools across the country still lacking access to the internet as well as to computers, smart TVs, essential programs, and digital books.

“In the digital age, education can no longer exist offline because so much material and potential sources of knowledge are already available online. All students must be able to gain access to this knowledge,” Manhit said, adding that this will nurture the youth’s creativity and innovation that opens their minds to a borderless world of ideas and opportunities.

vuukle comment

BUDGET
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Reduce PhilHealth premium

Reduce PhilHealth premium

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Last January, PhilHealth announced that the members’ premium contribution will increase to five percent from four percent...
Business
fbtw
World's richest 1% gained US$40 trillion in a decade &mdash; Oxfam

World's richest 1% gained US$40 trillion in a decade — Oxfam

1 day ago
The world's richest 1% increased their fortunes by a total of $42 trillion over the past decade, Oxfam said Thursday, ahead...
Business
fbtw
PAL expects delivery of new long-haul jets

PAL expects delivery of new long-haul jets

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines has received assurance from European plane maker Airbus that its latest order for long-haul...
Business
fbtw
Stock market suffers from typhoon&rsquo;s wrath

Stock market suffers from typhoon’s wrath

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Share prices were not spared from the wrath of Typhoon Carina as the stock market plummeted yesterday on its return following...
Business
fbtw
Higher penalties sought for counterfeiting, piracy

Higher penalties sought for counterfeiting, piracy

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines wants higher penalties to be imposed on counterfeiting and piracy as...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cebu Pacific resumes direct flights from Iloilo to Hong Kong, Singapore

Cebu Pacific resumes direct flights from Iloilo to Hong Kong, Singapore

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 44 minutes ago
Budget carrier Cebu Pacific continues to ramp up its expansion outside of Metro Manila, this time blessing Iloilo with direct...
Business
fbtw
Philippines flagged for unreliable broadband service

Philippines flagged for unreliable broadband service

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 44 minutes ago
The Philippines has one of the worst broadband reliability and access distribution in the world, a study showed, in yet another...
Business
fbtw

The solution is in the problem

By Francis J. Kong | 44 minutes ago
Don’t despair when you are faced with a question that seems to have no answer.
Business
fbtw
Ayala Land, Eton pay tribute to Lucio Tan

Ayala Land, Eton pay tribute to Lucio Tan

By Richmond Mercurio | 44 minutes ago
The Ayala Group and Eton Properties have honored the enormous contribution of visionary leader Lucio Tan by naming an integral...
Business
fbtw
4 Japanese firms in Batangas ecozone to hire over 1,400 workers

4 Japanese firms in Batangas ecozone to hire over 1,400 workers

By Louella Desiderio | 44 minutes ago
Four Japanese manufacturing companies with facilities inside the First Philippine Industrial Park (FPIP) economic zone in...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with