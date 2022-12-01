Folayang hopes to give Team Lakay winning start in Manila card

MANILA, Philippines — Baguio-based Team Lakay will have a busy weekend as seven of their fighters see action in ONE Fight Night 5 and ONE 164 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Saturday.

And the first to enter the ONE Circle in the Singapore promotion's first live event in Manila since the pandemic will be former ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard Folayang as he goes up against Edson Marques in ONE Fight Night 5.

Tasked to set the tone for the rest of his stablemates in the packed twin events, Folayang wants to start on the right foot.

"Of course, I want to bring fireworks being the one starting it." said Folayang during the pre-fight press conference at Soliare Resort and Casino on Wednesday.

"The fire will start in the lead card and we'll make sure to give you the best show this Saturday." he added.

Returning to MMA after a ONE Super Series Muay Thai fight with John Wayne Parr last March, Folayang looks to show that he's still got a lot left in the tank.

"My fight with John Wayne was very special. It boosts my confidence and it made me realize that I can hang around with any striker." he said.

Still, standing in his way is Marques, who said that Folayang is nearing the end of his career.

"I respect his time, I respect his run in his career. But he needs to know his time is gone and my time is now." said Marques through an interpreter.

Also seeing action in ONE Fight Night 5 is Denice Zamboanga and Fil-Am Jackie Buntan who face Lin Heqin and Amber Kitchen, respectively.

Folayang's Team Lakay stablemates all see action in ONE 164, headlined by Joshua Pacio's title defense against Jarred Brooks for the ONE Strawweight World Championship.

Other Team Lakay fighters to see action include Jeremy Pacatiw, Geje Eustaquio, Jhanlo Sangiao, ONE Warrior Series Philippines winner Adonis Sevilleno, and Jenelyn Olsim.