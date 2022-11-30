ONE Warrior Series winner Sevilleno cites Team Lakay training as key to victory

MANILA, Philippines — After conquering ONE Warrior Series Philippines, Adonis Sevilleno is ready to pounce on another challenge in his professional MMA career: his first-ever fight in ONE Championship.

Set to make his debut in ONE 164 against compatriot Drex Zamboanga, Sevilleno, who outlasted 15 other competitors in ONE Warrior Series Philippines' inaugural season, is raring to go.

"Ako, sobrang excited ako na dumating na yung araw na yun, yung match namin ni Drex," Sevilleno told the media during Team Lakay's training in La Trinidad, Benguet earlier this month.

"Kumpyansa naman ako sa araw-araw at sa three months na almost five to six hours kong pinagttrabahuhan dito sa training para paghandaan [yung laban]," he added.

Sevilleno is the latest Team Lakay fighter to sign a contract with ONE Championship. His win in ONE Warrior Series Philippines netted him both a spot in the famed Baguio stable, and in the Singapore promotion's roster.

As he joins a gym as storied as Team Lakay, Sevilleno believes that the calibre of his stablemates will be his one up on Zamboanga when they lock horns in the ONE Circle.

"Advantage ko dito is kasama ko sa training camp ko is yung mga champions. Napapaligiran ako ng mga world champions," said Sevilleno.

"Ginagabayan [din] ako ng legendary coach, ni Coach Mark [Sangiao] at ng mga coaches," he added.

Team Lakay has had multiple world champions from its fold in ONE Championship, including reigning strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio whose latest title defense against Jarred Brooks headlines ONE 164.

There are also a plethora of former world champions in the gym, including former flyweight titlist Geje Eustaquio, who served as Sevilleno's coach in the competition.

Sangiao noted that his newest ward has been through much improvement during his stay with Team Lakay.

"Malaki yung development kay Adonis kumpara nung kararating lang. Makikita mo yung pagka-great at alam mong humabol siya sa mataas na level. We're expecting na magpeperform siya ng maayos," said Sangiao.

Sevilleno, meanwhile, is also keen on keeping his emotions in check when he finally comes out to fight Zamboanga on Saturday.

Expecting a packed crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena, the Team Lakay rookie will try to tune out the noise to hopefully give a show for the fans.

"Ang pressure nandun sa akin sa mga Pilipino fans na andun, nanonood mismo sa actual. Sila yung mga siguro magbibigay sa akin ng pressure," admitted Sevilleno.

"Syempre kailangan kong pilitin at kunin yung panalo dito dahil eto yung memorable yung debut ko sa ONE at handa naman na ako," he added.

ONE 164 is the second of two ONE Championship shows on Saturday, with ONE Fight Night 5 opening the hostilities in the morning.

Other Filipinos set to see action in the night cap are Eustaquio, Jeremy Pacatiw, Jhanlo Sangiao, Jenelyn Olsim and Brandon Vera.

In ONE Fight Night 5, Eduard Folayang, Denice Zamboanga and Filipino-American Jackie Buntan will banner the hosts. Reinier De Ridder will defends his ONE light title against Anatoly Malykhin in the main event of the morning show.