^

Sports

ONE Warrior Series winner Sevilleno cites Team Lakay training as key to victory

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 30, 2022 | 10:46am
ONE Warrior Series winner Sevilleno cites Team Lakay training as key to victory
Adonis Sevilleno
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — After conquering ONE Warrior Series Philippines, Adonis Sevilleno is ready to pounce on another challenge in his professional MMA career: his first-ever fight in ONE Championship.

Set to make his debut in ONE 164 against compatriot Drex Zamboanga, Sevilleno, who outlasted 15 other competitors in ONE Warrior Series Philippines' inaugural season, is raring to go.

"Ako, sobrang excited ako na dumating na yung araw na yun, yung match namin ni Drex," Sevilleno told the media during Team Lakay's training in La Trinidad, Benguet earlier this month.

"Kumpyansa naman ako sa araw-araw at sa three months na almost five to six hours kong pinagttrabahuhan dito sa training para paghandaan [yung laban]," he added.

Sevilleno is the latest Team Lakay fighter to sign a contract with ONE Championship. His win in ONE Warrior Series Philippines netted him both a spot in the famed Baguio stable, and in the Singapore promotion's roster.

As he joins a gym as storied as Team Lakay, Sevilleno believes that the calibre of his stablemates will be his one up on Zamboanga when they lock horns in the ONE Circle.

"Advantage ko dito is kasama ko sa training camp ko is yung mga champions. Napapaligiran ako ng mga world champions," said Sevilleno.

"Ginagabayan [din] ako ng legendary coach, ni Coach Mark [Sangiao] at ng mga coaches," he added.

Team Lakay has had multiple world champions from its fold in ONE Championship, including reigning strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio whose latest title defense against Jarred Brooks headlines ONE 164.

There are also a plethora of former world champions in the gym, including former flyweight titlist Geje Eustaquio, who served as Sevilleno's coach in the competition.

Sangiao noted that his newest ward has been through much improvement during his stay with Team Lakay.

"Malaki yung development kay Adonis kumpara nung kararating lang. Makikita mo yung pagka-great at alam mong humabol siya sa mataas na level. We're expecting na magpeperform siya ng maayos," said Sangiao.

Sevilleno, meanwhile, is also keen on keeping his emotions in check when he finally comes out to fight Zamboanga on Saturday.

Expecting a packed crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena, the Team Lakay rookie will try to tune out the noise to hopefully give a show for the fans.

"Ang pressure nandun sa akin sa mga Pilipino fans na andun, nanonood mismo sa actual. Sila yung mga siguro magbibigay sa akin ng pressure," admitted Sevilleno.

"Syempre kailangan kong pilitin at kunin yung panalo dito dahil eto yung memorable yung debut ko sa ONE at handa naman na ako," he added.

ONE 164 is the second of two ONE Championship shows on Saturday, with ONE Fight Night 5 opening the hostilities in the morning.

Other Filipinos set to see action in the night cap are Eustaquio, Jeremy Pacatiw, Jhanlo Sangiao, Jenelyn Olsim and Brandon Vera.

In ONE Fight Night 5, Eduard Folayang, Denice Zamboanga and Filipino-American Jackie Buntan will banner the hosts. Reinier De Ridder will defends his ONE light title against Anatoly Malykhin in the main event of the morning show.

MMA

ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

TEAM LAKAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Filipino referee admits to cheating, helping Pacquiao win fight in 2000

Filipino referee admits to cheating, helping Pacquiao win fight in 2000

By Dino Maragay | 23 hours ago
Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao could have ended up with one more loss in his storied career.
Sports
fbtw
Brazil, Portugal make ko stage

Brazil, Portugal make ko stage

12 hours ago
Five-time champions Brazil and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal joined France in the World Cup knockout rounds with a game...
Sports
fbtw

Mad scramble for playoffs

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
Four games are left in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup eliminations and there are 16 possible playoff scenarios to consider entering today’s doubleheader at the PhilSports Arena. Of 13 teams, six are guaranteed...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women coach Pat Aquino welcomes end of NU Lady Bulldogs' 108-game streak

Gilas women coach Pat Aquino welcomes end of NU Lady Bulldogs' 108-game streak

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Days after the Lady Bulldogs' perfect record was tarnished by the DLSU Lady Archers' overtime win last Wednesday, Aquino said...
Sports
fbtw
Future looks bright for Suyom

Future looks bright for Suyom

12 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino welcomed on Tuesday 17-year-old Ronel Suyom...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Doncic posts 41-point triple-double as Mavs escape Warriors

Doncic posts 41-point triple-double as Mavs escape Warriors

6 minutes ago
Luka Doncic delivered a 41-point triple-double to power the Dallas Mavericks to a 116-113 victory over NBA champion Golden...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs eliminate Blue Eagles, book 8th straight UAAP finals appearance

Lady Bulldogs eliminate Blue Eagles, book 8th straight UAAP finals appearance

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
In their first Final Four contest since 2013 — the squad has been qualifying outright to the finals for six straight...
Sports
fbtw
PCAP 3rd Conference playoffs begin tonight

PCAP 3rd Conference playoffs begin tonight

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The playoffs of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines are largely predictable.
Sports
fbtw
USA wins Iran showdown to reach World Cup last 16

USA wins Iran showdown to reach World Cup last 16

2 hours ago
The United States beat Iran 1-0 in a battle of geopolitical foes to reach the knockout phase of the World Cup on Tuesday while...
Sports
fbtw
Timberwolves' Towns to miss 'several' weeks due to calf strain

Timberwolves' Towns to miss 'several' weeks due to calf strain

2 hours ago
Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns will be sidelined indefinitely with a calf strain.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with