'I'll make sure your tickets are worth it': Denice Zamboanga promises great showing in first Manila fight

MANILA, Philippines — ONE women's atomweight contender Denice Zamboanga is eager to show out in her first-ever fight in front of a Filipino audience when she opens the hostilities in ONE Fight Night 5 at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday morning.

Going up against Lin Heqin of China, Zamboanga will aim for a bounce back win in front of a hometown crowd. Known for her explosive fights, she wants to bring the same sort of intensity with Filipinos in the stands.

"I'll make sure your tickets are worth it for this fight night." Zamboanga said during the pre-fight press conference at Solaire Resort and Casino on Wednesday.

"This is a very imporant fight for me because I just came from a loss and this fight, I want to make sure to get back to rank No. 1 and fight for the title." she added.

Zamboanga initially plowed her way to a shot at the women's atomweight title held by Angela Lee before the latter's pregnancy derailed their plans.

The Filipina was then asked to go through the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix where she suffered a controversial exit against Korea's Seo Hee Ham.

Though Zamboanga was able to net a rematch with Ham back in March, Zamboanga wasn't able to control the fight this time and lost convincingly.

Now with a chance to get back on the win column, Zamboanga wants to show that she'll still be a contender for the title. She's currently the third-ranked contender in the rankings.

"That's the goal, to take the atomweight title. This fight, I'm gonna show 'Denice the Menace' is coming back and I want to show how Filipinos are the best fighters." she said.

Zamboanga joins Eduard Folayang and Fil-Am Jackie Buntan as the hometown bets in the morning show headlined by Reinier De Ridder's title defense for the ONE Light Heavyweight World Championship against interim heavyweight titlist Anatoly Malykhin.

In the afternoon show, a whopping nine Filipino fighters will see action in ONE 164 where Joshua Pacio competes in the main event to defend his ONE Strawweight World Championship against Jarred Brooks.