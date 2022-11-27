Saso finishes joint 10th in Ricoh Cup

Yuka Saso of Japan looks on from the 18th green during the third round of the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club on November 19, 2022 in Naples, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso closed out with a solid five-under 67 to salvage joint 10th in the JLPGA Tour Championship Ricoh Cup topped by Miyu Yamashita via playoff at the Miyazaki Country Club in Miyazaki, Japan Sunday.

Eager to end the year on an inspiring note after finishing tied for last in last week’s CME Group Tour Championship, which featured the Top 60 players after the LPGA Tour season, the 2021 US Women’s Open champion did just that, overcoming a poor 73 start with a 69 Friday then bouncing back from a mediocre 72 in the pivotal round with a big windup.

The ICTSI-backed ace wound up with a 281 to tie Hinako Shibuno (66), Saiki Fujita (69) and Kotone Hori (70).

The event also served as JLPGA’s last major with Saso ending up tied at 51st in the TOTO Classic four weeks ago.

While she chalked up a runner-up finish in the LPGA Mediheal Championship last Oct., Saso struggled majority of the season, making seven missed cuts and posting a number of so-so finishes.

She birdied Nos. 2 and 3 in the Ricoh Cup then gained another stroke on the ninth before picking up strokes on Nos. 13 and 16.

Meanwhile, Yamashita nipped Minami Katsu in sudden death to claim the Ricoh Cup crown. Both finished tied at 273 after the former carded a 70 and the latter rallied with a 65.