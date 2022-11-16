Brownlee naturalization bill passes first reading in Congress

MANILA, Philippines — Justin Brownlee's hopes of representing Gilas Pilipinas has pushed a stepped forward after the bill seeking his naturalization was approved on the first reading.

House Bill 825, authored by Deputy Speaker and 1-Pacman partylist Rep. Mikee Romero, passed the initial hurdle on Wednesday after about 30 minutes of discussion.

Expected to be one of the options for the national team in the upcoming FIBA World Cup next year, which will be cohosted by the Philippines, Brownlee's naturalization will now be submitted to the Committee on Rules for consideration on second reading.

If approved, the bill then moves forward to the House for approval, after which it will be transmitted into the Senate.

In the Senate, it undergoes the same procedure. The bill will then become a law once signed by the President or if 30 days pass.

?"Truthfully, Mr. Brownlee has brought enormous pride and joy to all of Filipino basketball fans through his hardwork in the PBA," said Rep. Romero.

"On his part and since 2018, Mr. Brownlee has been consistent with his desire to make our country his permanent home and is very much willing and able to represent the Philippines in the international basketball scene as a member of Gilas Pilipinas Men’s Basketball team," he added.

Among other naturalized players on deck for Gilas Pilipinas is Ateneo's Ange Kouame and Filipino-American Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson.

The sixth and final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers are set to be hosted by the Philippines in February where Gilas will play Jordan and Lebanon at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.