^

Sports

Alex Eala slides to No. 221 in world tennis rankings

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
November 15, 2022 | 3:44pm
Alex Eala slides to No. 221 in world tennis rankings
Alex Eala
Tennis Club Macon

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala slightly slid down in the Women's Tennis Association rankings without any event in the past two weeks.

From a career-high of No. 214 to start the month, Eala dropped to No. 221 this week as she continued to embark on a much-needed break after consecutive campaigns in the United States and Europe.

Eala's last event was in W100 Shrewsbury in Great Britain, where she fell short in the qualifiers.

The 17-year old Filipina zeroed in on the Top-200 rankings earlier this month after a stellar run in Europe highlighted by a breakthrough semifinal finish in the elite W80 Poitiers in France.

A scholar of the Rafael Nadal Academy, Eala is a winner of two pro titles in Spain and Thailand with hopes of winning more as she opted to focus more in the women's circuit.

In her lone juniors tourney this year so far, Eala still stamped her class by winning the US Open junior championships to become the first Filipina singles Grand Slam champion aside from doubles titles in the 2020 Australian Open and 2021 French Open.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pacman to face Garcia?

Pacman to face Garcia?

By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
There is talk in Manny Pacquiao’s camp that if the former eight-division world boxing champion emerges unscathed in...
Sports
fbtw

Sweep on the road

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
From the fourth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying window to the fifth, Gilas lined up only seven players who saw action in the combined four games Bobby Ray Parks, Calvin Oftana, Scottie Thompson, Kai Sotto, Jamie Malonzo,...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala slides to No. 221 in world tennis rankings

Alex Eala slides to No. 221 in world tennis rankings

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Alex Eala slightly slid down in the Women's Tennis Association rankings without any event in the past two weeks.
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic dispatches Tsitsipas in ATP Finals opener

Djokovic dispatches Tsitsipas in ATP Finals opener

6 hours ago
Novak Djokovic had enough of an edge at the beginning and the end as he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) in the ATP...
Sports
fbtw
Paalam wins gold at bantamweight

Paalam wins gold at bantamweight

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Carlo Paalam showed his readiness to compete in the heavier division as he shocked Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan in claiming...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Reports: Djokovic to get visa for 2023 Australian Open

Reports: Djokovic to get visa for 2023 Australian Open

1 hour ago
Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will be granted a visa to play in the 2023 Australian Open, local media reports said Tuesday,...
Sports
fbtw
Blazers thwart Stags, enter NCAA semis for 1st time in 20 years

Blazers thwart Stags, enter NCAA semis for 1st time in 20 years

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
For the first time in exactly two decades, College of St. Benilde will get to play in the NCAA Final Four where it will have...
Sports
fbtw
ICTSI Villamor Match Play: Van der Valk, Lascuna pull through, take on Balasabas, Que&nbsp;

ICTSI Villamor Match Play: Van der Valk, Lascuna pull through, take on Balasabas, Que 

1 hour ago
Top-ranked Guido Van der Valk, No. 2 Tony Lascuña and the next three seeded bets bundled out their respective rivals...
Sports
fbtw
7 international squads to take part in NBTC cagefest

7 international squads to take part in NBTC cagefest

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Seven overseas squads from six countries will travel to Manila next year to slug it out against the best local squads in the...
Sports
fbtw
Ikeda, Malixi triumph; Constantino survives Singson ICTSI Villamor golf tiff

Ikeda, Malixi triumph; Constantino survives Singson ICTSI Villamor golf tiff

2 hours ago
Top seed Chihiro Ikeda and fancied Rianne Malixi romped away with convincing victories to advance while No. 2 Harmie Constantino...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with